Some may think that Eastside’s 18-game winning streak in the Northeast Corner Conference’s Small Division could finally get clipped, after the Blazers graduated three players who rushed for at least 959 yards and head coach Todd Mason left the program on the heels of guiding it to four straight sectional championship games and 54 victories in his six-year tenure.
Churubusco coach Paul Sade, however, noted that those who make that assumption do so at their peril.
“We want to be in that conversation and we want to compete at (Eastside’s) level,” Sade said. “It’s theirs to lose because no one in the conference has been able to do it the last several years.”
Eastside has fared well against both divisions within the NECC, going 33-4 the past six years against conference foes. Despite Eastside needing to replace the three rushers (Carsen Jacobs, Briar Munsey and Dax Holman) that combined for 3,334 yards and 47 touchdowns, Angola coach Andy Thomas thinks the Blazers are still the team to beat in the Small Division.
“I watched their scrimmage against DeKalb, and they’re still good,” Thomas said. “They still have great players, and they have the best lineman in the conference. I don’t see them dropping off a whole lot.”
As Sade explained, Churubusco will need to fill some “major holes” – namely quarterback Riley Buroff, the state runner-up in the 400 meters last spring who now plays at the University of Indianapolis, as well as last season’s leading rusher, Wyatt Marks.
With Zach Baber taking over the program, Central Noble returns two players that started at quarterback last season – Week 1 starter Tyler Shisler as well as Brody Morgan, who stepped in when Shisler was injured and ended up setting a school record for passing yards in a season.
Sade also pointed to Fremont coach Trevor Thomas, who continues to build interest in the program from the youth levels on up, as well as Prairie Heights and its veteran coaching staff as reasons to see those teams on the rise.
“Central Noble has a lot of their better football players from last year back,” Sade said. “You have a young coach (at Fremont) who has young kids excited about playing. And the coaches at Prairie Heights have been there for a long time and they’ve fought a lot of battles to keep that program relevant in a community where football’s not the most important thing.”
And for the Big Division? Two seasons ago, Fairfield won it with a 3-1 division record, while Garrett, West Noble and Lakeland all went 2-2. Angola went 6-5 a year ago but finished unbeaten in the division to reign as defending champions.
“I don’t know who the best team in the Big Division is,” Sade said. “We scrimmage Angola, and we play everyone else, and you get pretty familiar with those names and those kids. I think the NECC Big Division is going to be really entertaining.”
Thomas echoed Sade’s sentiments, noting that West Noble (Drew Yates), Garrett (Calder Hefty) and Lakeland (Brayden Holbrook) each return their starting quarterbacks.
Hawk Hasselman will likely start Week 1 for the Hornets, but Micah Steury will battle for time under center. Thomas noted multiple-year starters Lane King, Steury and Gavin Willis as important pieces in Angola’s division title defense.
“It’s wide open,” Thomas said. “I wouldn’t view us as anything because we won it last year. We had a really good summer and I’d like to think we have a chance, but I think it’s a wide-open field.”