ANGOLA – Eastside coach Todd Mason told his team early this week to prepare as if it were going to play a playoff game Friday night against Angola.
The Class 2A No. 10 Blazers internalized that mindset and turned in the type of physical, strong-in-the-trenches performance they are going to need to have success in the postseason, beating the surging Hornets 28-7 in the regular season finale for both teams.
"We're locked in, we're ready to go," Blazers running back Dax Holman said. "We had that (playoff) mentality all week and losing's not an option anymore, no more losing this year."
Holman scored three touchdowns and the Blazers (7-2, 5-0 Northeast Corner Conference) ran for more than 300 yards on the way to their sixth straight victory and conference bragging rights in the battle of NECC division champions.
"(Friday) was the first night we truly played Eastside football on both sides and special teams," coach Todd Mason said. "We are gaining momentum at the right time. We talk about 6-8-second bursts of energy and boy did they do it tonight."
The Hornets (6-3, 4-1) saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.
Eastside's ground attack got going immediately, pushing the Blazers to a 65-yard touchdown drive on their first possession. Quarterback Carsen Jacobs ran for 50 yards on the drive, but it was Holman who bowled his way into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown and a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
After Angola went three and out, gaining only five yards in the process, Eastside marched again, picking up 27 yards on a pair of Briar Munsey runs and then capping the 68-yard scoring drive with a 14-yard scamper from Jacobs, who followed Munsey through an enormous hole in the right side of the line to run the score to 14-0.
Such holes in the line were common for Eastside, whose offensive front muscled the Hornets all night.
Mason gave assistant coach Matt Dazey credit for his work with Eastside's linemen.
"Football's won and lost in those trenches," he said. "Everyone wants to hear about those touchdowns, but they don't happen without the big dudes."
Eastside's third and final drive of the first half ended much the same way as the first two. The Blazers moved into Angola territory with a 45-yard run from Kolt Gerke and on the next Holman barreled through the middle, found open space and ran over the one defender between him and the goal line for a 28-yard touchdown, leaving the would-be tackler sprawling in his wake in the end zone.
"It was tight in at first and once I broke through the initial hole, it was just a big open field," said Holman, Eastside's all-time leader in games played.
The Hornets drove deep into Eastside territory twice in the second quarter, but were turned away on fourth down on back-to-back possessions inside the Blazer 30.
Early in the third quarter, Angola made a bid to get back into the game, driving inside the Eastside 5. On fourth and goal from the 1-foot line, quarterback Tyler Call was stuffed by a host of Blazers and Eastside took over.
The visitors then clinched the victory with a 99-yard drive for another touchdown and a 28-0 lead. Munsey had a 41-yard run on the possession and Holman rumbled in untouched from nine yards out for his third score.
"Dax is a man," Mason said. "He's one of the best football players I've ever coached."
After the game, Mason pronounced his team, which won the first regional title in program history last season, ready for another playoff run.
"I wish (the playoffs) were right now," the sixth-year Blazers coach said. "I'd play tomorrow."