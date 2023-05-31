BUTLER – Eastside softball dominated its sectional, winning its two games by a total of 34 runs as it drives to defend its 2022 Class 2A state championship.
In the regional round Tuesday, the Blazers ran into some trouble for the first time in this year’s state tournament, but quickly shrugged it off on the way to an 8-2 victory over South Adams and a second straight regional crown.
Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen’s postgame message was simple: Soak it in; don’t take winning for granted.
“It’s gotten to the point where a lot of these girls, a lot of these fans expect it, they expect this success,” Kitchen said. “That’s why I wanted to emphasize it with the girls after the game. It’s not every day that you win a regional title. Just be happy with it. Want more, of course, we don’t feel like we want to be done yet, but be happy with winning a regional title. This can’t get old for you because this is a lot of fun.”
The Class 2A No. 2 Blazers (29-2), winners of eight in a row, will face No. 5 Madison-Grant (26-4) in a semistate semifinal matchup 1 p.m. Saturday at Warsaw, with the winner moving on to face the winner of No. 7 Andrean and Delphi Community at 7 p.m. the same day. Andrean upset No. 3 Hebron in the regional Tuesday.
Eastside beat Madison-Grant 4-3 at semistate last season and has drawn on its championship experience throughout the current campaign.
“We carry (last) season on to this season and from every single game this season, we know exactly what to work on and how to bring it to the next game,” said senior Katie O’Brien, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles in Tuesday’s victory. “Even through the adversity, we know how to fix it and come back.”
O’Brien helped the host Blazers race to an early lead with an RBI double off the wall in left-center which missed being a home run by a few feet and drove in Jayci Kitchen, one of two runs Kitchen scored. Grace McClain drove a single to right-center to bring in O’Brien and it was 2-0 after an inning.
That lead grew to five in the second thanks to three walks – the patient Blazers drew eight walks in all – sandwiched around a South Adams miscue at short. It looked as though Eastside would expand its lead further when McClain ripped a ball over the fence in right-center with O’Brien on second, but the base umpire ruled O’Brien had left the base early on the pitch and she was called out, nullifying the would-be home run.
South Adams (19-10) then got to Eastside ace Natalie Lower for a pair runs in the top of the third with Macy and Peyton Pries walloping extra-base RBI hits to put Eastside in relative danger for the first time in the postseason.
Brennen Kitchen, who was extremely unhappy at the call which took away McClain’s home run, said it was his players who were calm while he was less composed.
“I didn’t practice what I preach, but the girls did great, the girls handled that adversity, they settled down and they did great,” the coach said. “I’m very proud of the girls, they did an awesome job.”
Eastside bounced back with a run on an RBI single to right from Lower in the third, then added another tally in the fifth and one more in the sixth on a run-scoring single from Moyra McAtee to put the game out of reach.
Lower finished a complete game and struck out 11.
“We have talked about keeping the Blazer tradition alive and we really show what it’s like to play Blazer softball the last two years,” Lower said.
What is the Blazer tradition?
“Winning.”