BUTLER – The Eastside Blazers are planning to play like it’s 1998 this week.
That was the only time Eastside claimed a state title, beating Riverton Parke 3-1.
Now, a new generation of Blazers softball players – who have watched the baseball team play in a state finals and the football team reach the semistate round for the first time – are set to play North Posey (24-1) for the Class 2A state title at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium at 4:30 p.m. today.
“That really motivated us. Us girls, we’ve been hungry, too. The boys kind of took all the fame, and we wanted a piece for ourselves, and it feels really good to have,” second baseman Skyelar Kessler said.
The No. 7 Blazers (28-1) are facing a Vikings team that is ranked eighth in Class 2A and has won 23 straight games, including a 10-0 win over No. 6 South Vermillion in last week’s semistate.
Probable Vikings starting pitcher Erin Hoehn, a junior, is 14-1 with a 0.99 ERA in 101.1 innings pitched this season. She has struck out 213 batters and walked 28.
“Their pitcher is amazing. But they’re good, we’re good. It’ll be a tough game, but we’ll see,” McKenna Hoffelder said. “If we hit the ball like we know how to hit the ball, I think that we can put up a fight. Our defense has been awesome this year. So making outs and getting hits, that’s the name of the game this weekend.”
Hoehn has given up just one run in five games so far this state tournament – and recorded two no-hitters and a one-hitter – and she’s similarly formidable as a leadoff hitter, hitting .588 with 48 RBI and 27 runs scored. She has hit 13 home runs this season, nearly as many as the 15 hit by the entire Eastside roster.
“She probably has velocity faster than what we’ve seen this year, so we’ll be working on trying to get ourselves ready for that,” right fielder Grace Kreischer said.
While North Posey has outscored opponents 31-1 this postseason, the Blazers have won each of their last five games by a margin of one or two runs. That’s a bit of a change of pace for the Blazers, who are averaging 10.9 runs a game and hitting .399 as a team over the course of the season.
Still, as the playoffs have worn on, the Blazers have proved they have a knack for delivering when it matters.
“I think we’re doing pretty much everything well. We always have each other’s backs and we’re always making simple plays on defense and always putting the ball in play on offense,” shortstop Faith McClain said.
Eastside’s probable pitcher Natalie Lower heads into the final with a 17-1 record. She has an ERA of 1.88 in 112 innings, and has struck out 137 against 28 walks.
“Natalie has brought it this postseason, and we would not be here today without her,” Hoffelder said.
Coach Brennen Kitchen, who is in his first year, said that nearly every girl on the team traveled to watch the Blazers’ baseball team play for the state title in Indianapolis last year.
“It’s been awesome to watch our entire class do so much, and I love seeing everyone succeed. So it’s been awesome and motivated us to get to the level we’re at now,” McClain said.
Given all that success, the Blazers have plenty of people to turn to for advice. Dylan Hertig, a catcher on last year’s baseball team, is now helping coach the softball players. Left fielder Cadence Gardner is the younger sister of Hayden Gardner, who played first base for the Blazers’ baseball team in last year’s finals. Grace Kreischer’s mother, Karla (Ridge) Kreischer, was a member of the 1998 championship team, and she was coached by Aaron Willard, who is now the baseball coach and athletic director.
“It was so exciting. I just can relive all the same feelings, because I know what that’s like, to be on a bus and heading for an overnight trip,” Karla Kreischer said. “That doesn’t always happen, it’s not a very common thing.”
Karla Kreischer said that she spotted her former coach and got a big hug from him on Friday afternoon as both waved off the team bus as it left Butler on its way to Purdue.
“We got to reminisce a little bit little after the bus and the parade had all gone by. We had a really special team and a really special coaching staff,” Karla Kreischer said. “It was new ground, new territory. No one knew what to expect. We were experiencing all of those things fresh, and it was a very memorable time.”