There’s a new sight at the Blackhawk Christian athletic fields this fall: Football helmets and pads.
The newest addition to the Braves athletic department is an eight-man football team, part of an IFCA pilot program aiming to bring football to schools that had been too small to field traditional 11-man teams.
Head coach Brice Bennett has coached 11-man football at a number of youth levels, including at Bellmont Middle School last year.
“I didn’t even know (about the IFCA program) – I had originally just applied to be a teacher here, and I happened to see the posting. I didn’t even know they had a football team,” Bennett said.
But after talking to the school about the new program and reading up on the IFCA’s efforts, he was eager to help get the eight-man team off the ground.
Eight-man teams typically play with two fewer lineman and one fewer skill position on offense.
“Really, it just kind of makes it more open and the scoring tends to go up, because there’s more open space for guys to run in, which is pretty exciting,” Bennett says.
According to the latest IHSAA figures, Blackhawk Christian is the smallest Fort Wayne high school by enrollment, with 245 students. And for a long time, the school seemed too small to support a traditional football team, especially without drawing athletes away from the existing boys soccer, tennis or cross country teams. The new team has drawn 25 high schoolers, and another 25 players are now practicing with the middle school team.
“What excites me the most is that we’ve been able to start football, and the majority of our football roster is kids who were not doing a fall sport last year,” Blackhawk Christian athletic director Joel Cotton said. “That’s a kid now that’s plugged into a sport and a coach, having a high school sports experience who wasn’t playing last fall. There was a demand there for a certain group of kids who were looking to get involved.”
Even so, the overwhelming recent success of the basketball team, which has won five straight sectional titles and two state titles since 2019, means that even football is sometimes couched in terms of how it can benefit the basketball team.
“They were super excited about it. On the parents’ side, it took a little more convincing with concussion stuff and things like that,” Bennett said. “Obviously, Blackhawk is known for its basketball and soccer, so a lot of the basketball players were a little worried about injuries and things like that, but still came out and said ‘hey, we want to play.’
“We try to pitch the fact that football, it works a lot of different muscles. Especially for basketball, I go back to my own time playing basketball, where football prepared me to be able to take hits playing in the post, getting physical down low under the basket. I think football is a perfect transition to prep these guys for conditioning and being able to take some contact in basketball, too.”
Bennett said just three of the 25 members of the team have played football before, and his son Gage, who was a freshman at Bellmont last season, is the only one with any high school football experience.
“We have a lot of fresh guys, but I’ve been very encouraged. They’ve been picking it up really fast, and we’re going to have a pretty talented team. We have a lot of athletes on this team,” Bennett said.
Senior quarterback Jon Overholt played youth football in the Leo system until starting at Blackhawk Christian in the seventh grade. Overholt also plays golf for the Braves, but he enjoys playing a contact sport again.
“Most sports, you don’t get that contact. But with football, you’re getting hit every play, and that just makes it more fun,” Overholt said.
Junior Brennan Miller – who is brand new to football and to the hits that come with it – said he’s thrilled to be a part of the team, even if the conditioning was tougher than he thought it would be.
“My friends persuaded me, and once I got here, it’s a great team. The team chemistry is really great, you get to meet a lot of new people, underclassmen, upperclassmen,” Miller said. “It’s just great to be out here with them.”
The Braves will play their first game against the Tri-State Crusaders at 5 p.m. Saturday in Harlan. They have a nine-week schedule, including a trip to Decatur Central for a jamboree Aug. 27; home and away games against Waldron; and dates against teams from Michigan and Illinois.