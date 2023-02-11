North Side junior Eugene Young Sr. hit seven 3-pointers and senior Bohde Dickerson had the game-winning rebound and second-chance shot against his former school as the host Legends beat Bishop Dwenger 58-56 on Friday night.
Young started the evening hot – he hit three treys in the first quarter alone, including two that bookended an 11-0 run in the first quarter that gave the Legends (12-8, 5-3 SAC) an early 15-4 lead.
“I thought he played great. He’s a great shooter, he’s one of our best shooters. And sometimes he wants to do something else, when we want him to shoot it,” North Side coach Gary Andrews said. “Especially when they’re playing zone, we want to get him the ball and bury shots.”
Young seemed to have an answer whenever Bishop Dwenger threatened North Side’s lead: When Bishop Dwenger’s Preston Ross tied the game at 18 early in the second quarter, Young responded with his fourth 3 and followed that up with another score to give North Side a five-point cushion. He scored the final points of the first half, and the Legends’ first nine of the second half – including a 3 that came after Sam Campbell cut North Side’s lead to 37-34. The last of Young’s 28 points came after Camren Quinlan hit his first 3-pointer of the night in the fourth quarter to cut North Side’s lead to 52-50.
“I was just knocking down my shots, getting to my spots, doing what I was supposed to do, what the coaches were telling me,” Young said.
But Quinlan hit two more 3-pointers in quick succession, giving Bishop Dwenger (6-13, 2-6 SAC) its first lead at 56-54 with 1:27 left.
Legends junior Brauntae Johnson, who scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, drove the lane and made the shot even as four Saints defenders converged on him, tying the game at 56 with just over a minute to play.
Campbell’s attempt at a game-winner for the Saints missed, and the ball deflected off Saints senior Ethan Roy as he tried to chase it out of bounds. The Legends drained most of the remaining time off the clock before senior Brashawn Bassett attempted a 3. The shot missed and Dickerson hit the floor to pick up the rebound. He immediately put it back up to give North Side a 58-56 lead with 1.6 seconds to go, and Ross’ last-second heave from half-court bounced off the top of the backboard.
“I thought he battled. It was a big game against his former team, and I knew he wanted to win really bad, so I’m happy for him that he was able to hit that big shot for us,” Andrews said.
Johnson had five rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Dickerson finished with seven points and a team-high six rebounds.
Junior Caleb Lehrman led the Saints with 17 points, Ross scored 12 and Quinlan had nine, all of which came in the fourth quarter. Saints senior Ethan Roy hit a half-court shot at the first-quarter buzzer.
Concordia-Homestead matchup postponed
Friday night’s scheduled game between Concordia and Homestead was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled. The decision follows a tumultuous day at Homestead on Thursday, when a social media post of a student wearing blackface ignited student demonstrations, fights and a shooting threat against the school.
“At no time has there been a threat or a specific safety concern regarding tonight’s game. The decision to postpone was made to provide our staff, students and community time and space to process yesterday’s events,” Homestead athletic director Rob Irwin wrote in an email.
The Concordia-Homestead is a key one in the SAC standings as both teams are 6-1 in league play. Irwin said he expects events to resume as normal starting Monday. The boys basketball team was the only Homestead program set to play at home this weekend, although girls swimming and diving, girls basketball and wrestling are all in state tournaments.