HUNTINGTON – Logan Wilson pitched a masterpiece Saturday for the Homestead Spartans, who defeated the Huntington North Vikings 1-0 in a Class 4A sectional semifinal.
The senior went the full seven innings striking out 14 and walking one, at Huntington University’s Forest Glen Park.
“I felt great,” said Wilson, after allowing only four hits. “Everything was just working. I was just getting the job done.”
It was a somewhat modest description of his outing as he outdueled an equally formidable pitcher, senior Cole Martz, and – most impressively – navigated his way out of some jams.
Wilson preserved an early one-run lead with two-out strikeouts in the fourth and sixth innings, when Huntington North had runners on third base. And in the seventh, with a Viking on second, Wilson watched as senior Wesley Huff missed his final pitch and sent the Spartans into Monday’s championship game against South Side.
Of those dicey situations with runners in scoring positions, Wilson said: “I just felt like I needed to lock in and trust my stuff, focus on getting the batters out.”
The Spartans (17-9) only mustered three hits, none after the third inning, but that’s all they needed to get past the Vikings (16-4) with the way Wilson was throwing.
“He just does such a good job of keeping guys off balance,” Homestead coach Nick Byall said. “He’s got great, great stuff. Great breaking ball, and off-speed stuff, and he can get himself out of jams. That’s one thing he can do. Sometimes we make little stressful situations for ourselves, and he’s just such a great competitor he’ll get himself out of it. He did that today in a couple big spots.”
There was much great pitching at Forest Glen Park, where South Side defeated Wayne 11-0 and got a no-hitter from Aidan Hapner. A senior for the Archers (4-17), Hapner struck out eight and walked only one over six innings.
South Side’s Theo Pancake was 4 for 4 with four RBI against the Generals (7-14).
In the early game, Homestead pounced on a bit of a shaky start by Martz, who walked senior Bryce Yoder to open the bottom of the first inning. Alex Graber, a junior, then hit an RBI single for the only run of the game.
A base-running snafu in that inning cost the Spartans a chance at another run. They got only two more hits in the game, from junior Brady Minnick and senior Bryce Yoder, but they already had all the offense they needed to win.
“Our pitcher was fantastic,” Byall said. “Logan Wilson, every time we needed him to step up or there was a little heat on him, he just stepped up and threw an awesome game. He was great.
“And our defense behind him – like Alex Graber making plays at third – was awesome. All the way around, defensively, I was proud of the guys. We tried to battle and to compete, but all credit to (Huntington North's) pitcher, Cole Martz, who was not feeling 100% today and battled the whole way, too. It was a gutsy performance by both teams and I’m just proud our guys stuck with it all the way through.”
Martz, who worked six innings, gave up three hits, struck out 11 and walked three. He also had a single in the fourth inning, while senior James Linker, junior Jase Gunn and sophomore Marcus Linker also had hits.
“We just talk about making the routine plays routinely. If the pitchers keep throwing the way they’re throwing, and the hitters come through and put some runs across, I don’t know why we can’t keep winning,” Byall said. “I’m really proud of the guys and they way they came out and competed.”
Homestead's Brett Fuchs stole two bases.
“We’ve just got to keep fighting," Wilson said of Monday's 1 p.m. title game, "keep battling and keep playing scrappy baseball.”