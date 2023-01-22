The 2023 girls basketball state tournament will kickoff with a blockbuster local matchup, as Class 4A No. 8 Columbia City (18-2) and No. 11 Homestead (16-4) will meet in the first round of the Huntington North Sectional on Jan. 31.
The road won’t get much easier from there, as the winner moves on to face Wayne (13-7), which drew a bye. Waiting in the other half of the draw is host Huntington North (15-4), which beat Homestead 58-55 on a highlight-reel buzzer beater in overtime in November.
The Spartans have won four straight sectional titles and eight in nine years. Last year, they were the ones to eliminate a Columbia City team that had gone 19-2 during the regular season.
At the DeKalb Sectional, Class 4A No. 5 Northrop (18-2) opens the postseason with a rematch against Carroll (13-6), with the winner facing East Noble (4-16). The Chargers lost 81-52 in November but are currently on a five-game win streak. No. 15 Snider (16-4) received a bye and will play the winner of North Side (6-13) vs. DeKalb (11-9).
Class 3A No. 5 Norwell (17-3), which will host its own sectional, drew a first-round bye and will face the winner of Peru (8-12) vs. Maconaquah (4-16). NE8 rival Bellmont (16-4) will face Oak Hill (7-14) in the other half of the draw.
Woodlan (18-4), playing in its final sectional under coach Gary Cobb, drew a bye to the Concordia Sectional semifinals and will face the winner of Heritage (5-14) and Bishop Dwenger (7-15). Woodlan is the only team in the sectional with more than 11 wins.
Class 2A No. 1 Central Noble (20-2) – which is 8-0 against other 2A teams and 5-0 against other Central Noble Sectional teams – will begin its postseason journey against Prairie Heights (1-19). A win would allow the Cougars to move on to their third meeting of the year with Eastside (14-7), who they have already beaten twice this month, though the second victory came by a much narrower margin, 44-37.
South Adams (11-10), the only team with a winning record at the Bluffton Sectional, will open against Whitko (8-11). The winner will face Bishop Luers (9-12), in its first year back in 2A after nearly a decade in 3A.
In Class A, No. 8 Bethany Christian (19-2) and host Blackhawk Christian (11-10), drew byes and will meet in the semifinal Feb. 3.
All sectional title games will be Feb. 4, and this year one-game regionals will be played Feb. 11, replacing the two-game regional schedule. Each regional site will host two regional title games. In another change, the semistate qualifiers will learn their next opponent in a second pairing show on IHSAAtv.org on Feb. 12.
Two-round semistates will be held Feb. 18, and the state finals will be Feb. 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.