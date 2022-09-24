BERNE – How good is Adams Central?
So good that after the Flying Jets rolled up 450 rushing yards in a 49-20 road win Friday over rival South Adams, the No. 5 team in Class A, coach Michael Mosser’s post-game message focused on how many mistakes his team made.
“I think we can be really good, but we still have to clean a lot of this stuff up,” said Mosser, whose team committed nine penalties for 80 yards and turned the ball over twice. “They’ve set goals they want to achieve and we tell them, … you guys gotta eliminate these (mistakes). Against real good teams in the playoffs, you’re not going to come out on top.”
Class A No. 2 Adams Central (6-0), which is trying to avenge a loss to Indianapolis Lutheran in the state championship game last season, easily came out on top against its biggest rival, picking up 8.3 yards per carry. Running backs Ryan Tester (171 rushing yards and a touchdown) and Keegan Bluhm (124 rushing yards and three scores) had big nights, and quarterback Ryan Black added seven carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass.
“I’m kind of satisfied because we played good and we won, but we had a lot of mistakes we have to fix,” Black said. “I think we can be a really good team.”
The score was briefly knotted at 7 in the first quarter after South Adams (4-2) quarterback Owen Wanner found Nathan Muselman wide open down the sideline – add a blown coverage to the Jets’ list of mistakes – for a 70-yard touchdown.
Wanner went 23 of 36 for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
The visitors quickly struck back behind Tester, who took a counter through the right side and into daylight for a 64-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with 5:13 left in the first quarter.
The Starfires fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Adams Central’s Aaron Hirschy pounced on it at the South Adams 32. On third-and-4 from the 11, Black carried around the left side and powered his way across the goal line, sending would-be tackler Silas Loshe sprawling in his wake. Black stood over Loshe and flexed his arms slightly after scoring, for which he earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
“I was just really happy,” Black said. “I didn’t really say much. Me and Silas, we’re good buds, we’ve grown up together.”
Black was equally sheepish describing Adams Central’s next touchdown, on which he did his best Johnny Manziel impression. With little more than seven minutes left before the half, the quarterback fumbled the ball deep in South Adams territory as he looked for a receiver. He scooped up the bouncing ball and found Jack Hamilton wide open in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown and a 28-7 advantage.
“That was just a horrible play, honestly,” Black said. “I tried bringing my hands up to throw the ball and it just slipped out of my hands. Kind of freaked out, but I’m just happy it worked out because I would’ve got my butt chewed if I didn’t.”
The Flying Jets all but put the game away just before halftime. Instead of being content to go into halftime up 28-13, Adams Central put the ball in Tester’s hands and he stiff-armed his way to a 51-yard gain to the South Adams 2. Black powered in from a yard out to make it a 22-point margin at halftime.
Hamilton added a second half interception for the Jets. Cameron Fravel had three tackles for loss and two sacks for Adams Central.
“We’re still not the team I want to put on this field yet,” Mosser said. “We’re getting closer, but we need to focus a little bit more. … Very happy and pleased with the way things came out tonight, but we’re still not where I want to be.”