Class 6A
Carroll (11-0) at Lafayette Jefferson (9-2): One of these teams is going to win its first regional title tonight. The Bronchos just won their first sectional title since 2002, and in three straight weeks they’ve won with a late touchdown, followed by a game-clinching turnover. Winner: Carroll
Class 5A
Snider (10-1) at Mishawaka (10-1): It’s the SAC runner-up vs. the NLC runner-up. The Panthers had a number of miscues last week, but getting big stops against an explosive North Side offense is always an encouraging sign. Winner: Snider
Class 4A
Kokomo (11-1) at Columbia City (11-1): The Eagles just won their first sectional title since 1993 – and just the second ever. Kokomo has just four passing touchdowns this season, but the Wildkats have two 1,000-yard rushers in quarterback Evan Barker and running back Darrian Story. Three of Columbia City’s last four games have been decided by six points or less – a sign of the Eagles’ grit, or evidence their luck is about to run out? Winner: Kokomo
Class 2A
Bluffton (8-4) at Bishop Luers (7-5): The Tigers have been on a great run, winning four straight and clinching a sectional title for the first times since 1988. But the Knights have as much experience late in the state tournament as any program in Indiana, and they beat a tough Eastside team last week while the Tigers allowed 440 rushing yards against Eastbrook. Winner: Bishop Luers
Class A
Carroll (Flora) (11-1) vs. Adams Central (12-0): The No. 6 Cougars certainly look competitive on paper – they are averaging 43.6 points during this playoff run and allowing under 10 points per game this season. But the Flying Jets haven’t missed a beat on their quest to make it back to Lucas Oil Stadium – they gained more than seven yards a play last week. Winner: Adams Central
Last Week: 5-2
Season: 192-33