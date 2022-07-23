Over the summer, Bishop Dwenger senior football players traveled to southern Indiana’s Camp Atterbury for a leadership retreat. Later, those seniors had their home game jerseys for the upcoming season presented to them by their fathers or grandfathers in a ceremony that involved the whole team and also featured a cookout and prayer service.
Such events had been put on hold the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, but with those concerns receding this year, offseason team-building took on a more 2019 feel.
“I think the most important things are relationships,” Saints coach Jason Garrett said. “The events and activities that we do during the summer to build relationships with our guys, being able to do those things and seeing them together, that’s been a huge positive. That’s something we’ve missed the last two years, for sure.”
Representatives from more than three dozen area high school football teams descended Friday on Optimum Performance Sports’ new facility on DuPont Circle Drive for media day, when players and coaches meet with local news outlets to discuss the upcoming season.
As that 2022 campaign creeps closer – the first day of practice is now just 10 days away and toe will meet leather under Friday night lights in less than a month – it appears as though this season will be more like the pre-pandemic status quo than the previous two years.
“It’s completely different in that we don’t have to worry about close contacts at this point,” said Concordia coach Tim Mannigel, who dealt with the pandemic as a coach and as the Cadets’ athletic director. “In all aspects, it really seems like we’re more or less back to normal, whatever normal is. That’s huge. The close contact aspect of COVID made it virtually impossible to plan. You never knew when you were going to lose a kid, it could be 4 o’clock Friday afternoon.
“That was not a good experience and I hope we never have to repeat it.”
The week-to-week strain and uncertainty weighed on players and coaches the last two years. Getting back to focusing almost exclusively on football in the lead-up to game days is a welcome respite.
“It’s wonderful, I’ll be honest, just to not have that level of stress and not to have to carry that around,” said Norwell coach Josh Gerber, whose Northeast Eight conference foe, East Noble, had a game canceled last season when the school was briefly closed due to an outbreak. “Two years ago, we felt like we almost had to do everything right just to have a season. And last year, you knew it could be impacted and you didn’t want that.
“Maybe we’ll get to the point in time where we have to buckle back down, but we know how now. … It feels like old times again, which is exciting.”
Gerber noted his team has relaxed rules about spacing players out in the locker room and wearing masks on team bus rides. Garrett, meanwhile, is happy he will not have to concern himself with seating charts for the bus this season.
“Golly, that was just stressful as heck,” said the Dwenger coach, entering his fifth season leading the program. “All that stuff, I will not miss any of that. I’m actually deleting all those files, I refuse to go back to that.”
In the end, Garrett just wants his players to be able to spend time with one another.
“Even like (media day),” he said, “it’s just a blessing just to be able to get everybody back together.”