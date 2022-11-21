INDIANAPOLIS – If there’s a testament to the power of a well-run, consistent football program, it’s the sea of familiar uniforms and logos at Lucas Oil Stadium during state finals week.
Among the 12 football teams that will play for an title this weekend, first-time finalist Carroll (13-0) is an outlier.
The championship games for the two smallest classifications are both rematches from 2021: Class A No. 2 Adams Central (14-0) is aiming to turn the tables on No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran (14-0), while defending Class 2A champ and No. 3 Andrean (10-3) will face off with No. 5 Evansville Mater Dei (11-3) once again.
Class 3A No. 3 Bishop Chatard (10-4) is playing in its 17th state title game, while Carroll’s opponent, Class 6A No. 3 Center Grove (11-2) is appearing in its fourth in a row.
Other than the Chargers, only Class 5A No. 2 Whiteland is playing on the state’s biggest stage for the first time.
“I think there’s a blessing that has carried us to this point, whether it be a guardian angel or whatever. But we’re fortunate, we’re pleased, we’re excited,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said at the Colts’ home stadium on Monday, where the state finalist coaches traditionally meet for an organizational meeting and to speak with the media. “Our kids believe, our kids play hard, and we’re blessed to represent Fort Wayne, blessed to be where we’re at right now.”
Carroll’s presence isn’t just notable for the Chargers: Until this week, no Class 5A or 6A team from Fort Wayne had made it to the state finals since Snider last did so in 2015. In fact, from the time the IHSAA introduced the six-classification format for football playoffs in 2013 through 2021, the only 6A team from outside of Indianapolis and its suburbs to reach the final weekend of the season was Penn, the state runner-up in 2015 and 2017.
Warren Central, Ben Davis, Center Grove and Carmel are the only schools who have won Class 6A titles.
“No Fort Wayne Class 6A team had won a regional championship since the inception of 6A, essentially because of the Indy dominance,” Dinan said. “So for us, firstly, to win regional was an accomplishment. But our kids felt, you could always tell, that it was not enough, that’s not where they want to be.
“We welcome the chaos.”
Carroll was already scheduled to play Center Grove in Week 2 of the 2024 and 2025 seasons, taking advantage of the change in the SAC schedule format to add some high-profile nonconference games, but the two teams will meet a few years early on Friday.
“I don’t know if it’s a challenge so much as a pleasure. In Central Indiana, the greatest teams play each other all the time, they’re all on our schedule, and then we see them in the tournament again,” Center Grove coach Eric Moore said. “And it’s sort of fun. It’s unique to play a team from Fort Wayne, never have in 24 years of doing this. I’ve played a Penn team. Besides that, everything’s been right here in Marion County.”
In those two-plus decades with the Trojans, Moore said he’s experienced just about everything a coach can at the state finals: improbably victories. Crushing losses. Even reaching Lucas Oil Stadium after winning just four games in the regular season.
But Dave Pasch, who has led Indianapolis Lutheran to the Class A finals in three of the last four years, said the Saints are only now reaching the difficult part of dynasty-building.
“(Our biggest challenge) is being sustainable. Not to discredit anybody, but I’ve always believed that building a program is easier than sustaining a program, especially when you’ve developed such high expectations,” Pasch said. “And I’m certain that (Adams Central’s) Coach Michael Mosser is facing the same hurdles that winning creates. They’re different from when you’re trying to build the program.”