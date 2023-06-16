Austin Mack never studied French.
When he was at Bishop Luers and Ohio State, Mack took Spanish, but, because of the northward turn his life has taken in recent weeks, it turns out studying Québécois French would have been more useful.
The Fort Wayne native who played wide receiver for the Buckeyes from 2016 to 2019 signed a contract in May with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. After a strong showing in training camp, Mack caught four passes for 120 yards in his first CFL game Saturday.
“For me, God brings blessings, opportunities and he throws stuff at you,” Mack said. “It’s the perception and the way you look at opportunities and you’re either going to take it and run with it or it could be something you don’t even see. For me, I was like, ‘Maybe this is a blessing in disguise, maybe this is something that could be really fun.’ ”
This week, the Alouettes are on a bye – their next game is June 23 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats – and Mack is using his time off to return to Fort Wayne. On Saturday at Bishop Luers, he will host the third annual Mack Fest – a combination basketball showcase and Juneteenth celebration.
Mack’s return to the Summit City comes as he is getting his once-stalled football career back in gear. After flashing significant potential as an NFL rookie with the New York Giants in 2020 – seven catches for 91 yards, including a 50-yard reception against Washington – persistent hamstring issues held him back in ’21 and ’22 and left him wondering whether it might be time to hang up his cleats.
“It’s been injuries, it’s been pretty difficult,” Mack said. “Up, down, up down, battling, fighting. Sat down with my wife (Joye Forrest Mack) in January and I’m like, ‘What should I do here?’ Do I want to keep this thing going, do I want to settle and get a job, be with the family? She really reassured me, like, ‘You’ve still got something left in the tank, give it your all.’ ”
Montreal had been calling Mack’s agent since January trying to get him to come to Canada. He signed with the Alouettes on May 4.
He spent the early part of his trip across the border at the team’s training camp in Trois-Rivières, about 90 minutes from Montreal, sleeping on a cot in what was essentially a college dorm in a part of the country where nearly everyone speaks French rather than English.
But Mack, who caught 79 passes for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns at Ohio State, picked up a few French phrases, earned a spot on the team and is finding his way in a new league.
“To now get to the point where I made the team, the coaches, the players all believe in me; … the sky’s the limit,” Mack said. “I’m playing my best ball I’ve played in a while. I’m having a lot of joy and all the glory goes to God for that. We’re only one game in, got 17 more, I just can’t wait, I’m super excited.”
Saturday, the CFL’s newest big-play wideout will be the face of the event he first held in Fort Wayne in 2021, his latest step in a longstanding commitment to giving back to his communities.
Mack’s work in that area began when he was at Ohio State, where he started Redefining Athletic Standards, a group dedicated to helping athletes become defined by more than their sports. It was the first minority-athlete organization at what the U.S. Department of Education deems a predominantly white institution.
When he got to the NFL, Mack’s thoughts turned to his hometown of Fort Wayne and how he could make a difference there. His experience at New York’s Rucker Park, the epicenter of the city’s playground basketball culture, made him want to bring a similar experience to the Summit City.
Thus was born the Mack Fest, which started out as a basketball game in 2021 and added a learning component last year.
“I want this to be educational,” said Mack, whose recent life changes include the birth of a daughter, Alayah, in March. “At the end of the day, more awareness and more education to the community, bringing this community engagement about, that’s really where my heart lies. And really impacting the youth. For me, youth is the next generation to come.
“When I was growing up, there wasn’t a lot of opportunities like that going on, so that’s really huge for me. So that’s where the whole idea came from, I’m like, ‘I want to do basketball, Rucker Park, around Juneteenth; all right, let’s make it happen.’ ”
After two years holding the celebration at McMillen Park, Mack is excited to have the basketball games indoors in the Knights’ gym this year. It will keep athletes out of the heat and eliminate the possibility of cancellations or delays for rain while also condensing the event so it’s more walkable.
The third Mack Fest will kick off at 2 p.m., with the first few hours dedicated to the holiday celebration. Attendees can learn about Juneteenth, the June 19 commemoration of the emancipation of Black slaves in the 1860s that was recognized as an official federal holiday in 2021, and pick up food from the event’s vendors. Around 5 p.m., the basketball games will begin. There will be a boys game and a girls game, both featuring a cadre of local standouts.
To help him recruit players for the basketball games, Mack called on Wayne coach Byron Pickens for the boys and former Snider standout and current Loyola Chicago player Destiny Jackson for the girls.
“I want to invite everybody out in the city,” Mack said. “I want to bring the community together. I want this to be a safe spot for everyone to come together to learn about what Juneteenth is and also have fun watching some basketball along the way, have some great eats.”
Last year, Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III, a Snider graduate, visited and Mack hopes to have him back this year, along with fellow former Bishop Luers star Jaylon Smith of the New York Giants.
“Each year we want to keep leveling up and leveling up,” Mack said. “So having guys like them in my back corner, wanting to help and wanting to give back, as well, and supporting this is what really helps keep this thing going.”