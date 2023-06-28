These days, Fort Wayne sports fans don't often have a reason to visit what used to be Central High School.
Fort Wayne's first public high school closed in 1971, and the downtown building is now home to the Anthis Career Center.
But on Wednesday afternoon, representatives from the Indiana Football Coaches Association Region 3 met at the former home of the Tigers to officially announce this year's local inductees to the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
That list of seven players and two coaches is highlighted by Johnny Bright, a 1947 Central graduate who went on to star at Drake and in the Canadian Football League.
"Very few people probably know about (him), but he's probably had the most successful football career and the most impactful football career, in terms of history," said Kurt Tippmann, the Snider football coach. "He's in the Drake University Hall of Fame – they named the field after Johnny Bright. His number is retired at Drake, and then went into a professional career in the Canadian Football League, and is in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. ... He was a trailblazer in a lot of ways, so he has an interesting story, and one that people need to read up on."
Bright was born in Fort Wayne in 1930 and played quarterback, halfback and linebacker during his career. He was Drake's first Black team captain and a pre-season Heisman Trophy candidate heading into his senior season. He was leading the nation in both rushing and total offense heading into an October 1951 matchup at Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State). He had his jaw broken and was knocked unconscious by repeated blows from Oklahoma A&M's Wilbanks Smith, and a sequence of photos by Des Moines Register photographers clearly showed that he had clearly been hit when he did not have the ball. In the aftermath of the "Johnny Bright Incident," Drake withdrew from the Missouri Valley Conference to protest the lack of punishment for Smith and the NCAA updated illegal blocking rules and mandated helmets with face guards.
Despite missing time due to the broken jaw, Bright was named a first-team All-American and won the the Nils V. "Swede" Nelson Sportsmanship Award. He was a first-round draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles and would've been the team's first Black player, but instead chose to play in Canada because he "didn't know what kind of treatment I could expect" from white players, particularly Southern ones, in the NFL.
Bright was the CFL's all-time leading rusher when he retired in 1964, and he died of a heart attack during knee surgery in 1983.
The other five Fort Wayne players inducted this year, all born decades after Bright, each went on to play in the NFL: Vaughn Dunbar (Snider and Indiana), Trai Essex (Harding and Northwestern), Jason Fabini (Bishop Dwenger and Cincinnati), Bernard Pollard (South Side and Purdue), Anthony Spencer (Bishop Luers and Purdue) and Jason Baker (Wayne and Iowa). Coaches Dale Doerffler (North Side) and Dean Doerffler (Northrop and Concordia) will also be heading into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, which no longer has a physical location but can be visited online.
"I was fortunate, I was a freshman at Snider when Vaughn Dunbar was a senior, and that was on of the great teams in Snider history, and I got to watch him play, got to see every game," Tippmann said. "Being a coach at Snider, I coached against Bernard Pollard and Trai Essex. I have nightmares about those guys, and their success against Snider in those games. And then Jason Baker, I've really developed a nice relationship with him and all he does for youth football and high school football in the Fort Wayne area, just continues to give back to football in the area."
The Region 3 induction ceremony will be held at Goeglein’s on July 17.