It’s semistate baseball weekend in Indiana, and four area teams – Homestead, Heritage, Norwell and Blackhawk Christian – will be competing at three tournament sites today.
Since Norwell claimed a state title in 2013, the 2021 Eastside squad is the only local team to win a semistate and advance to a state final. If any of the four remaining area teams will be the next to advance to the IHSAA championships at Victory Field in Indianapolis, they will have to win two semistate games today.
Here’s what to expect from each of our semistate finalists.
Class 4A
Homestead (19-9) vs. Hamilton Southeastern (19-14), 11:30 a.m.
This postseason, the Spartans have won big (by 10-0 scores in both the sectional and regional championships) and won narrowly (1-0 over Huntington North in the sectional semifinal), and they have yet to give up a run in the state tournament. HSE is on a seven-game win streak that started on May 18, and the Royals knocked out No. 2 Noblesville in the Carmel Sectional final. When the two teams met in nonconference play in late April, it was a story of big innings: Homestead scored seven runs in the fourth and HSE five runs in the sixth, with the Spartans ultimately prevailing 9-6.
Previous semistate titles: Homestead has one previous semistate title, won in 2008.
Semistate final: 8 p.m. ET, vs. winner of Penn (19-8) vs. No. 3 Lake Central (27-4).
Class 3A
Heritage (19-7) vs. Frankfort (19-12), 11 a.m.
Heritage had better regular-season records in both 2021 and 2022 – the Patriots had a combined five regular-season losses over the two seasons – but in both years postseason aspirations were cut short in sectionals. Not so this year: The ACAC champions have been escape artists this postseason, mounting multiple comebacks en route to a regional title. Heritage’s leaders in innings pitched, Noah Redmon and Morgan Andrews, have ERAs of 0.63 and 2.49, respectively, and have handled all the pitching duties so far this postseason.
Previous semistate titles: The Patriots hold one semistate title, won in 2007.
No. 2 Andrean (26-6-1) vs. Norwell (23-7), 2 p.m.
Two of Indiana’s baseball blue bloods will meet in the day’s second semifinal: Andrean’s eight state titles is tied for the most in IHSAA history, while the Knights have won three of their own, the most recent coming a decade ago. Norwell reached the semistate championship two years ago, when this year’s senior class were just sophomores. They fell to Hanover Central 7-0 at LaPorte, but senior Brody Bolyn says this time will be different. “I definitely felt like going into that game we were very intimidated by them, we weren’t looking to win a game, we were more happy to be there. This year we have a more attacking, aggressive look on it,” Bolyn said.
Bolyn is one of five Norwell players who have pitched regularly this season, all five of whom have ERAs of 2.66 or under, and the Knights are prepared to use all five to get two wins today.
Previous semistate titles: Three, the most recent won in 2013.
Semistate final: 8 p.m.
Class A
Blackhawk Christian (12-12) vs. Marquette Catholic (9-9), 11 a.m.
The Braves were once regular visitors to the semistate round of the tournament, but this is their first time back since 2016. They’ve tested themselves against some of the area’s most competitive teams and numerous larger schools and have come out with pretty respectable results, including wins over the likes of East Noble, Leo and Northrop. Blackhawk Christian has a team batting average of .260 and a combined 34 extra-base hits, which have led to 4.46 runs a game, as well as a team ERA of 3.78.
Previous semistate titles: Two, the most recent in 2006.
Semistate final: 8 p.m., vs. winner of No. 6 Wes-Del (21-8) vs. No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic (22-11).