HUNTINGTON – Welcome to Hoosier Hysteria, Myah Epps.
With 5.7 seconds to play in a Class 4A first-round girls sectional basketball game at Huntington North on Tuesday and Homestead trailing Columbia City by two, the Spartans’ freshman caught the inbound pass, crossed up her defender and launched one from behind the 3-point line.
The shot fell well short, but Columbia City’s Kyndra Sheets was called for a foul, sending Epps to the line for three shots with the season on the line.
No sweat.
With 0.5 second on the clock in her first state tournament game, Epps sank the first, second and then the third to give the Spartans a 46-45 victory in the area’s most anticipated first-round matchup.
“I had confidence going into the free throws, knowing that my teammates and my coaches were backing me up and supporting me no matter what,” Epps said, although she described the feeling of hitting the third as “a huge weight was lifted off my chest.”
“Even after I made the second one, I knew it was tied up and that was the most important part,” she added. “But making that third one really put the game away, and that’s all that mattered.”
No. 12 Homestead (17-5) has now eliminated No. 6 Columbia City (20-3) from the postseason four years in a row. The next stop in Homestead’s quest for another sectional title – the Spartans have won eight in nine years – is Friday’s semifinal matchup against Wayne (15-7), which the Spartans beat 69-42 in November.
New Haven beat South Side (2-18) 56-52 in the evening’s first game, sending the Bulldogs (3-18) through to the first semifinal against Huntington North (18-4).
Columbia City’s wait for its first sectional title since 2000 will extend at least another year, but for a moment Tuesday it looked as though the Eagles had cleared their first hurdle.
With about a minute and a half to play, Epps was called for her fourth foul, and Columbia City’s Tessa Tonkel hit both of her free throws to tie it at 43.
Columbia City called a timeout with 40 seconds to go. After the timeout, the Eagles moved the ball around for more than 30 seconds until Molly Baker slipped, seemingly unnoticed, down the lane.
Sophomore Addison Baxter hit her with a pass right under the basket, and Baker gave Columbia City a 45-43 lead with seconds to go.
It was a remarkably similar effort to the go-ahead bucket that gave Columbia City a victory over Northrop a week earlier.
But this time, Homestead came up with a response – something that Epps never doubted.
“Honestly, I was just trying to get a shot off before the clock went off. And I knew it was either going in or she was going to foul me. I just had to create contact, that’s all that went through my mind,” Epps said.
Homestead coach Rod Parker said he’d trust any one of his players at the free throw line in that situation, but he still described Epps as “so clutch.”
“I told her during the timeout, you were meant for this,” Parker said. “We have all the confidence in the world and we prepared for this. Go out there and make yourself proud.
“And she did it in impressive fashion.”
Epps finished with 11 points. Senior Alison Stephens led the Spartans with 18 points, 14 in the first half.
Baxter scored 17 points, and Tonkel scored 14 for Columbia City. All of Tonkel’s points came in the second half, including three 3-pointers in a row in the third quarter.