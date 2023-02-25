Friday gallery: Homestead at Norwell Feb 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Norwell’s Luke McBride shoots against Homestead during Friday night’s game at Norwell, where he set the school’s career scoring record.Norwell vs Homestead Boys Basketball Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Homestead’s Will Jamison drives the ball against Norwell’s Luke McBride during Friday night’s game at Norwell. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Norwell’s Luke McBride passes the ball under preasure Friday night at Norwell High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Homestead’s Will Jamison shoots over Norwell’s Luke McBride Friday night at Norwell High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Norwell’s Luke Graft drives to the net against Homestead Friday night at Norwell High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Homestead’s Will Jamison drives to the net Friday night at Norwell High School. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Norwell played host to Homestead in a nonconfernce boys basketball game Friday in Ossian. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Board's stubborn focus preventing Philharmonic accord Lucille's owners open Job Site Bar and Grill Coroner's office identifies Fort Wayne woman who died in Sunday shooting Exurban's contested deal for an electronics recycling facility is off, judge rules Passenger in vehicle shot, dies Stocks Market Data by TradingView