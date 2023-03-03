Snider gave North Side a scare in the Class 4A Carroll Sectional semifinal Friday night, but the Legends pulled out a 64-57 win and are headed to the sectional final for the first time since 2018.
The Legends (15-9) outscored Snider 17-11 in the fourth quarter.
Brauntae Johnson led the Legends with 23 points and Jaxson Fugate had 22. For Snider (3-21), Qualyn Clopton finished with 23 points and Ke’ron Billingsley 19.
North Side will play Northrop for the sectional title at 7 p.m. today.
Class 4A
NORTHROP 59, EAST NOBLE 53: At Carroll, Dalman Alexander had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Bruins (5-18). Nathan Bowker led the Knights (4-20) with 16 points and Mason Treesh scored 11. Northrop, which drew a bye to the semifinal, is in the sectional championship game for the second straight year.
Class 3A
NORWELL 80, MACONAQUAH 60: At Peru, Cohen Bailey led five Knights in double figures with 17 points as the No. 3 Knights (22-3) advanced to the sectional final to face host Peru (16-7)for the second year in a row.
Class 2A
ADAMS CENTRAL 65, BISHOP LUERS 44: At South Adams, the No. 12 Flying Jets (20-5) led by just three points at halftime but took control in the third quarterto pull away and punch a ticket to the sectional final. Ethan Poling led the Jets with 20 points, Isaac Schultz had 16 points, and Micah McClure had 11 points and 10 assists. Isaac Zay led Bishop Luers (9-15) with 15 points. The Jets will play No. 3 Blackhawk Christian in a sectional final rematch.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 75, MANCHESTER 42: At South Adams, the Braves (22-3) built on a 23-10 first-quarter lead and beat the Squires (18-6). Josh Furst led the Braves with 19 points, Kellen Pickett and Jimmy Davidson each scored 15 and Gage Sefton had 12. Blackhawk Christian, which has the longest active streak of sectional titles in the state, will play for their sixth straight tonight.
Class A
CANTERBURY 47, SMITH ACADEMY 40: At Southwood, the Cavaliers (8-16) held on to advance to the sectional final to face host Southwood. Will Russell led Canterbury with 12 points and Reed Hayes had 11.
Postponements
Five of the nine sectionals involving area teams postponed Friday’s semifinals because of weather.
At Class 4A Columbia City, South Side (4-19) and Wayne (18-4) will play at 10 a.m. today, and Columbia City (13-10) and Homestead (18-7) will follow at noon. The championship game is at 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A NorthWood postponed its semifinals to today, when Lakeland (16-7) will play West Noble (20-3) at 6 p.m. The championship game is at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Class 3A Garrett also pushed the semifinals to today: Heritage (13-11) and Bishop Dwenger (10-13) will play the first game at 6 p.m., and Concordia (17-6) and Woodlan (19-5) will follow about 7:30 p.m. The final will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Class 2A Westview will follow the same schedule as the 3A sectionals: Eastside (9-13) will play Westview (15-8) at 6 p.m., and Central Noble (17-6) and Prairie Heights (16-8) will follow, with the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Class A Hamilton will play all remaining games today. Lakewood Park (9-13) and Lakeland Christian (18-5) will play the first semifinal at 11 a.m. and the championship will be at 8 p.m.