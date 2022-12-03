In a battle of one-loss teams in the Northeast 8 opener, Norwell dominated the second and fourth quarters to pull out a 52-34 victory Friday at Huntington North.
Kennedy Fuelling finished with 19 points and Makenzie Fuess added 18 for Class 3A No. 2 Knights (8-1, 1-0), who won the second quarter 16-6 and claimed a 13-4 advantage in the fourth.
Taylor Double netted over half the points for the Vikings (4-2, 0-1), scoring 18.
HOMESTEAD 60, CARROLL 55: At Carroll, Allison Stephens’ career-high 27 points kept the Spartans (7-2, 3-0 SAC) perfect in conference play. Taylor Fordyce led the Chargers, who had three players score in double digits, (6-2, 0-2) with 19 points.
NORTHROP 60, BISHOP DWENGER 15: At Dwenger, the Bruins kept pace atop the SAC standings, jumping ahead 35-7 at the break.
Swynn Jackson and Nevaeh Jackson both scored 13 for Class 4A No. 6 Northrop (6-0, 3-0).
The Saints fell back to .500 on the season with the loss (5-5, 1-2).
SNIDER 60, SOUTH SIDE 14: At South Side, Jordyn Poole scored 15 points to lead four in double figures for the Panthers (6-3, 2-0 SAC). Justice Billingsley led the Archers (1-5, 0-3) with seven.
CENTRAL NOBLE 44, ANGOLA 30: In Angola, the Class 2A No. 6 Cougars got 20 points from Madison Vice and 17 from Meghan Kiebel, improving to 10-0 for just the second time in school history.
Central Noble (4-0 NECC) extended its lead atop the conference to two games over Fairfield, Eastside and Westview (all 2-0).
Leah Snyder and Macy Oberlin both scored seven for the Hornets (4-6, 2-3).
WARSAW 60, BEN DAVIS 50: In Warsaw, the Tigers placed three in double figures to push past the visiting Giants. Cristen Carter led Ben Davis with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Brooke Zartman’s 23-point night paced Warsaw (6-2).
Boys basketball
NORTH SIDE 56, DEKALB 46: At North Side, Eugene Young scored 13 points and blocked six shots in the first win of the season for the Legends (1-2), while the Barons remained winless at 0-3.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 63, NEW HAVEN 61: At Blackhawk, Josh Furst’s two free throws with 11.7 seconds remaining put the Braves up 62-61, and the hosts held on from there. Gage Sefton led Class 2A No. 2 Blackhawk (2-0) with 20 points.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-2 overall.
HOMESTEAD 56, WARSAW 39: In Warsaw, the Spartans’ defense held the hosts to a 35% shooting night (12 of 34), with Will Jamison netting 20 for Class 4A No. 6 Homestead (2-0). Luke Yeager finished with 10 for Warsaw (1-1).
CENTRAL NOBLE 46, ANGOLA 38: In Angola, the Class 2A No. 6 Cougars extended their win streak over the Hornets to seven games.
Isaiah Gard scored 11 to lead Central Noble (2-0, 1-0 NECC), and was the game’s only double-figure scorer. Tyler Call had nine for the Hornets (0-2, 0-1).
MANCHESTER 57, WAWASEE 55: In North Manchester, Gavin Betten’s driving basket with 2.5 seconds remaining lifted the Squires to victory.
The Warriors (1-2) trailed 20-7 after one quarter before rallying to within 28-26 at the half.