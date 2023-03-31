Two local basketball players, North Side's Brauntae Johnson and Wayne's Jevon Lewis Jr., have been named to the Indiana Junior All-Stars team as members of the blue group. They will join the All-Stars core group to play the Indiana Senior All-Stars on June 7.
The Junior All-Stars will be coached by NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe and Bloomfield coach J.B. Neill. The Junior All-Stars core group and red group will play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 4.
Wrestling state finals moved to Evansville
The 2024 state wrestling finals will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville on Feb. 16 and 17, the IHSAA announced on Friday. This will mark the first time Evansville has played host toan IHSAA state finals event in any sport.
The Ford Center, which has a capacity of 11,000, has played host to the Evansville wrestling semistate since opening in 2011.
The state wrestling finals are typically held at Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis, but the 2024 championship will conflict with the NBA All-Star game, which is being hosted by the Pacers.
Buzz Doerffler dies
IFCA Hall of Famer Buzz Doerffler died on Thursday at 84. A Concordia graduate who lettered in football, basketball and baseball, Doerffler was the head football coach at Central High School from 1967 through 1970, and then served as the first Northrop football coach until 1983. He was named the District Coach of the Year in 1972 and was inducted into the Indiana Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2001.
Cross country sectionals updated
The IHSAA approved a new cross country sectional alignment at its most recent executive committee meeting. Starting this fall, the state tournament will be reduced from four rounds from three, with the semistate meet eliminated. Wawasee will compete in the Elkhart Sectional. Columbia City, Huntington North, Warsaw and Whitko will race in the Manchester Sectional. The West Noble Sectional will include Angola, Carroll, Central Noble, Churubusco, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Fremont, Garrett, Hamilton, Lakewood Park Christian, Leo and West Noble. The Woodlan Sectional will include Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Blackhawk Christian, Canterbury, Concordia, Northrop, North Side, Snider, South Side, Wayne, Heritage, Homestead, New Haven, Smith Academy and Woodlan, and the Delta Sectional will include Adams Central, Bellmont, Bluffton, Norwell, South Adams and Southern Wells.
The Elkhart Sectional will advance to the New Prairie Regional, and all other local sectionals feed into the New Haven Regional, which will be held at The Plex in Fort Wayne.
Boys golf preseason rankings
Leo is ranked eighth and Columbia City 19th in the IHSGCA Preseason Poll, which was released Friday. 2023 state runner-up Westfield is the preseason No. 1.