Entering Friday with just one win in six tries, a victory looked improbable for Angola’s boys basketball team, which trailed by nine midway through the fourth quarter.
But a Landon Herbert 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Hornets a 53-51 win over Westview at Angola in Northeast Corner Conference play.
The Warriors led 40-34 after three quarters and 46-37 with 5:42 remaining before Angola (2-5, 2-1 NECC) closed the game on a 16-5 run.
NORTH SIDE 61, SNIDER 54: At Snider, Brauntae Johnson scored 19 points, one of three Legends (4-2, 2-0 SAC) with at least 11. Landen Fry scored 12 off the bench to pace the Panthers (1-3, 0-2).
NORTHROP 57, SOUTH SIDE 40: At South Side, Donlaray Reese Jr. (17 points) and Dalman Alexander (16) of the Bruins (2-4, 1-1 SAC) nearly matched the total offensive output for the winless Archers (0-5, 0-2).
HOMESTEAD 79, BISHOP LUERS 60: At Luers, a near-perfect night beyond the arc from Kyron Kaopuiki powered the Spartans (5-0, 2-0 SAC). The senior finished 8 of 10 from 3 to finish with 31 points, while Will Jamison added a career-high 24. Demarcus Barr led four in double figures for the Knights (4-3, 1-1) with 15.
CONCORDIA 47, BISHOP DWENGER 44, OT: At Dwenger, the Cadets (4-1, 2-0 SAC) scored the only three points in overtime after the teams finished regulation tied at 44. The Saints are 1-3, 0-2 in the SAC.
WAYNE 66, CARROLL 64, OT: At Wayne, HJ Dillard’s inside basket in the final moments of overtime gave the Generals the victory. Dillard finished with 22 points and 15 boards for Wayne (5-1, 2-0 SAC). Carroll is 2-3 overall, 0-2 in the league.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 71, CANTERBURY 43: At Canterbury, Class 2A’s top-ranked squad improved to 5-0 as the Braves got 27 points from Josh Furst. The Cavaliers are 1-5.
COLUMBIA CITY 81, EAST NOBLE 76, 3 OT: In Columbia City, the Eagles needed 44 minutes to dispatch the Knights in the NE8 opener for both schools. Columbia City (5-1, 1-0) scored its final four points in the third extra session from the foul line to keep East Noble (0-4, 0-1) searching for its first win of the season.
LEO 54, HUNTINGTON NORTH 36: In Huntington, a 19-6 second-quarter edge propelled the Lions (4-4, 1-0 Northeast 8), as did a 25-point night from Jackson McGee. Wesley Huff scored nine off the bench for the Vikings (1-4, 0-1).
Girls
CARROLL 69, WAYNE 50: At Wayne, Kayla Gibbs finished with 20 points, one of three in double figures for the Chargers (8-4, 2-2 SAC), to overcome Sydney Gorman’s 15-point effort for the Generals (7-5, 2-3).
HOMESTEAD 69, BISHOP LUERS 53: At Bishop Luers, four scored in double figures – Ali Stephens (19 points), freshman Myah Epps (18), freshman Gabby Helsom (16) and Molly Stock (11) – as the Spartans (10-2, 5-0 SAC) moved ahead of idle Northrop to take the lead in the SAC.
The Knights dropped to 4-8 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
NORTHROP AT SOUTH SIDE, ppd.: The SAC contest between the Bruins and Archers was postponed due to illness and injury, according to the Northrop Athletics Twitter account. The game will be played this season, though no date has been set.
NORTH SIDE AT SNIDER, ppd.: The SAC contest between the Legends and Panthers was rescheduled for Dec. 27. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.