North Side ended a 23-game losing streak in girls basketball to South Side on Friday, forcing 34 turnovers in a 58-32 victory at North Side.
Jaliyah Paige scored 12 points as the Legends (2-7, 1-1 SAC) snapped a 32-game skid against SAC foes in the regular season, while Aniya Woodson, Aubree Bleeke and Kaleah Williams each added 10.
Justice Billingsley led all scorers with 16 points for the Archers (1-7, 0-4).
SNIDER 67, WAYNE 43: At Snider, the Panthers stormed out to a 31-7 lead after one quarter. Jordyn Poole scored 19 and Johnea Donahue added 17 as Snider (8-3, 3-0 SAC) stayed perfect in league play, while Aniah Hill led the Generals (7-4, 2-2) with 13 points. Wayne’s Khalise Collins was ejected in the second half.
NORTHROP 67, BISHOP LUERS 18: At Northrop, Nevaeh Jackson scored 24 as the Bruins (8-1) improved to 4-0 in the SAC, winning those conference games by an average of almost 41 points. The Knights (4-7, 1-1) have lost six of seven.
HOMESTEAD 57, BISHOP DWENGER 21: At Homestead, the Class 4A No. 6 Spartans (8-2 overall) led 32-9 at halftime, keeping pace with Northrop at 4-0 in the SAC. The Saints lost for the fourth straight time, dipping below .500 for the first time this year (5-6) and falling to 1-3 in conference play.
HERITAGE 51, SOUTHERN WELLS 32: In Monroeville, the Patriots rebounded from a slow start to notch their first win of the year, outscoring the Raiders 39-19 over the final three quarters. Claire Bickel finished with 18 points for Heritage (1-8, 1-1 ACAC), while Avah Miner led Southern Wells (4-7, 0-2) with a game-high 19.
BELLMONT 53, EAST NOBLE 22: In Decatur, the Braves (10-1, 2-0 NE8) won their sixth straight, all by double digits, getting 13 points from Sydney Keane. East Noble (3-7, 1-1) fell behind 20-5 after one quarter.
CENTRAL NOBLE 65, WESTVIEW 30: In Albion, the Cougars, ranked third this week in Class 2A, became the first team in Indiana to start 12-0 this season. Madison Vice scored 22 to lead Central Noble (5-0 NECC).
EASTSIDE 50, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 17: In Butler, the Blazers kept pace with Central Noble atop the NECC standings. Paige Traxler and Grace Kreischer scored 12 apiece for Eastside (7-2, 5-0), while Lily Kreischer added 10.
Boys
BISHOP LUERS 66, NORTHROP 54: At Northrop, Cadell Wallace and Isaac Zay both scored 14 to lead the Knights (3-1, 1-0 SAC), while Dalman Alexander led all scorers with 18 for the Bruins (1-3, 0-1).
HOMESTEAD 50, BISHOP DWENGER 48: At Homestead, Kyron Kaopuiki’s free throws in the final seconds lifted the Spartans (3-0, 1-0 SAC) to victory. The Saints fell to 0-2, 0-1 in the conference.
WAYNE 62, SNIDER 57: At Snider, Jevon Lewis scored 18 as the Generals (3-0, 1-0 SAC) started 3-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season and knocked off the Panthers (1-1, 0-1) for just the sixth time in the last 20 meetings. Ke’Ron Billingsley led Snider with 11.
NORTH SIDE 77, SOUTH SIDE 63: At North Side, the Legends squared their overall record at 2-2 (1-0 SAC) thanks to 22 points from Brauntae Johnson. The Archers fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 55, BLUFFTON 43: In Warsaw, the Cougars continued their hot start, improving to 4-1. Tucker Jenkins scored 10 points for the Tigers (1-2).
FREMONT 90, HAMILTON 31: In Hamilton, the Eagles outscored the Marines 51-13 in the middle two quarters. Fremont (3-1, 2-1 NECC) put three in double figures. Hamilton fell to 0-5.