When Snider sophomore Julianna Ocampo pinned Wawasee junior Kaleb Salazar in overtime in the 106-pound semifinals at the Al Smith Classic at Mishawaka, she made history as the first female to advance to the finals in the 44 years of the tournament.
But Ocampo wasn’t content just getting to the finals. By virtue of a 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Mason Jones of Lake Central, Ocampo became the first female to win an individual championship in the history of an event widely considered the toughest wrestling tournament in Indiana outside of the state finals – a history that includes the likes of Olympic bronze medalist Sarah Hildebrandt, who wrestled at Penn.
Ocampo’s title propelled Snider into 13th place, tops among the six area schools competing in the 32-team field. Crown Point ran away with the team title, besting runner-up Center Grove 318-238.5. Snider was 14th at 94.5 points, Bellmont was 15th, Wawasee (85) took 16th, Garrett (75) was 22nd, Warsaw (59) placed 26th and Carroll (47.5) took 30th.
Salazar finished fourth for the Warriors, while Garrett’s Chase Leech (160) and Snider’s De’Alcapon Veazy (182) suffered their first loss es of the year in the finals. Bellmont’s Keagan Martin placed third at 220.
East Noble 4th at Spartan Classic
In Connersville, Dallas Plattner took third at 152 to lead East Noble to fourth place in the team competition at the 32-team Spartan Classic. The Knights scored 161 points, five behind Fishers and 11 behind runner-up New Castle, while Greenfield-Central won the tournament with 214 points.
Boys basketball
NEW HAVEN 44, HUNTINGTON NORTH 38: In Huntington, the Bulldogs emerged in a fast-paced fourth quarter to claim third place in the Huntington North Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Darrion Brooks, who eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark Thursday, scored 21 for New Haven (4-6). Aric Hosler led Huntington North (3-7) with 10. Mishawaka beat Merrillville 68-49 to win the tourney.
WOODLAN 55, WAWASEE 43: In Syracuse, the visiting Warriors overcame a 10-point deficit after one quarter to win the Wawasee Holiday Tournament. Woodlan (10-2) advanced to the championship by thumping Rochester, 58-33, while Wawasee (4-6) blasted Trinity Greenlawn, 50-16, in the other opening-round game.
Girls basketball
CENTRAL NOBLE 42, SOUTH ADAMS 30: In Berne, the Class 2A No. 3 Cougars stayed perfect at 15-0 in a contest played at South Adams Middle School after the Stardome playing surface was damaged due to a water leak.
Madison Vice scored 23 points for Central Noble, giving her 976 for her career, while Peyton Pries led the Starfires (8-7) with 11.
FISHERS 51, CARROLL 45: In Fishers, Kayla Gibbs scored a game-high 15 points but the host Tigers won a game rescheduled due to last week’s winter storm. Lily George added 12 for the Chargers (8-6).