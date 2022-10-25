Conference champion Concordia highlights this year’s SAC volleyball all-conference teams, which were released Friday afternoon.
The Cadets, who went 7-0 in conference play, had four players on the first team: sophomore middle blocker Cienna Lapsley, junior outside hitter Jersey Loyer, freshman setter Keira Dommer and senior libero Paige Jackson.
This is the third year in a row that Loyer has been named to the all-conference first team. Lapsley was a second-team honoree last season as a freshman while Jackson was named to the third team.
The Cadets’ sophomore right-side hitter, Emily Hinkle, and junior middle blocker Lydia Mays were named to the second team while sophomore defensive specialist Kate Hellinger and senior defensive specialist Sophie Schuller were named to the third team.
The Cadets finished the season 18-14 and fell to Bishop Dwenger 3-1 in the first round of the Class 3A Leo Sectional.
The Saints, who went 14-11 overall and finished second in conference play at 6-1, had three players on the first team: junior outside hitter Audrey Hudson, senior libero Lexa Zimmerman and senior middle blocker Loretta Pelkington.
This is Zimmerman’s second time as a first-team all-conference honoree. Hudson was on the second team last year, and Pelkington was on the third team.
Bishop Dwenger junior defensive specialist Ashley Zent, senior setter Emma Tone and freshman outside hitter/defensive specialist Lyndsey Snider were all named to the second team.
The Saints opened their season with an especially difficult schedule, losing their first four matches under new coach Olivia Current, but they rebounded with a seven-match win streak late in the season and won nine of their last 12, including two sectional matches.
Bishop Dwenger lost to No. 3 Angola in the Leo Sectional final.
The rest of the first team is made up of Northrop senior defensive specialist Erin Foote, Bishop Luers senior libero Eve Henry, South Side senior outside hitter Justice Billingsley, Bishop Luers senior outside hitter Kayla Gumble, Snider senior libero Kiera Aguirre, Bishop Luers senior middle blocker Megan Buta and Snider senior setter Nicole Smotherman.
Billingsley, Aguirre and Smotherman were all repeat selections for the first team.
Northrop’s Foote was named this season’s mental attitude award winner.
South Side’s Brittani Turner was named the Ry Taliaferro Coach of the Year in her first year with the Archers, who finished 8-16 overall.
No SAC teams won sectional titles this season. Aside from Bishop Dwenger, Class 2A Bishop Luers was the only team to reach a sectional final, losing to host South Adams 3-1.
The full all-conference teams are listed below.
SAC Volleyball - All-Conference 2022
1st Team
(Grade, Player, Team, Position, Jersey #, Height)
11, Audrey Hudson, Bishop Dwenger, Outside Hitter, 2, 5'9"
10, Cienna Lapsley, Concordia, Middle Blocker, 6, 6'0"
12, Erin Foote, Northrop, Defensive Specialist, 6, 5'5"
12, Eve Henry, Bishop Luers, Libero, 7, 5'2"
11, Jersey Loyer, Concordia, Outside Hitter, 3, 5'10"
12, Justice Billingsley, South Side, Outside Hitter, 2, 5'5"
12, Kayla Gumble, Bishop Luers, Outside Hitter, 4, 5'11"
9, Keira Dommer, Concordia, Setter, 12, 5'6"
12, Kiera Aguirre, Snider, Libero, 3, 5'3"
12, Lexa Zimmerman, Bishop Dwenger, Libero, 3, 5'7"
12, Loretta Pelkington, Bishop Dwenger, Middle Blocker, 7, 6'1"
12, Megan Buta, Bishop Luers, Middle Blocker, 10, 5'9"
12, Nicole Smotherman, Snider, Setter, 1, 5'8"
12, Paige Jackson, Concordia, Libero, 15, 5'2"
SAC Team Champion: Concordia 7-0
Ry Taliaferro Coach of the Year: Brittani Turner
Mental Attitude Award: Erin Foote
SAC Volleyball - All-Conference 2022
2nd Team
(Grade, Player, Team, Position, Jersey #, Height)
10, Abigail Romulus, Snider, Middle Blocker, 4, 5'10"
11, Addison Shank, Bishop Luers, Middle Blocker, 12, 5'9"
12, Alissa Angel, South Side, Setter, 4, 5'7"
11, Ashley Zent, Bishop Dwenger, Defensive Specialist, 6, 5'6"
10, Emily Hickle, Concordia, Right Side Hitter, 16, 5'9"
12, Emma Tone, Bishop Dwenger, Setter, 10, 5'6"
9, Grace Parent, Bishop Luers, Outside Hitter, 1, 5'8"
11, Jaliyah Paige, North Side, Outside Hitter, 3, 5'7"
12, Kobi Scott, Northrop, Outside Hitter, 5, 5'6"
11, Lydia Mays, Concordia, Middle Blocker, 4, 5'10"
9, Lyndsey Snider, Bishop Dwenger, Outside Hitter/DS, 17, 5'6"
10, Maggie Parent, Bishop Luers, Setter, 11, 5'8"
11, Pika Kyi, North Side, Libero, 11, 5'6"
11, Tia Phenezy, Snider, Middle Blocker, 12, 6'2"
3rd Team
(Grade, Player, Team, Position, Jersey #, Height)
11, Abigail Kiracofe, Bishop Luers, Outside Hitter, 15, 5'8"
11, Bailey Chaney, Bishop Dwenger, Outside Hitter, 8, 6'0"
12, Brianna Weidner, North Side, Outside Hitter, 15, 5'5"
10, Emma Dickerson, North Side, Middle Blocker, 23, 5'10"
10, Gabby Rose, Northrop, Middle Blocker, 17, 5'11"
11, Janette Carranza, South Side, Outside Hitter, 7, 5'7"
10, Jillian Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger, Setter/Right Side, 14, 6'0"
10, Kate Hellinger, Concordia, Defensive Specialist, 8, 5'3"
12, Katie Roskuski, Bishop Luers, Right Side Hitter, 13, 5'8"
10, Leah Elliott, Wayne, Setter, 13, 5'6"
11, Leila Aguirre, Snider, Defensive Specialist, 2, 5'4"
10, Mariah Sordelet, Snider, Setter, 8, 5'2"
11, Natalyah Jones, South Side, Setter, 15, 5'10"
9, Oriana Smiley, Wayne, Outside Hitter, 6, 5'9"
12, Sophie Schuller, Concordia, Defensive Specialist, 5, 5'3"
10, Veldina Husidic, Northrop, Libero, 1, 5'3"