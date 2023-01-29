Before 2020, Garrett wrestling had never claimed a sectional title.
On Saturday, the Railroaders won the Carroll Sectional with 240.5 points for their fourth title in a row – and they have every intention of making it four consecutive regional titles at Saturday’s tournament, which will also be at Carroll.
“Our kids like it, they know there’s a target on their back. The first two years we won it, people were super happy for us. And now it’s to the point where people are like, ‘OK, we need to take these guys down,’ ” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said.
Host Carroll was second with 195 points and Bishop Dwenger third with 183.
Five Railroaders won individual titles, and Garrett had 11 wrestlers finish in the top four to advance to the Carroll Regional. Garrett sophomore Kameron Baker (25-8) beat Bishop Dwenger’s Javier Henry by fall at 1:21 in the 106-pound final. Senior Hayden Brady (20-3), a state qualifier for Garrett last season who is coming back from an injury, won the fourth sectional title of his career with a 4-2 decision over Eastside’s Ethan Fike at 126. The 132 title match was a battle of the Xaviers, as Xavier Nusbaum of Garrett (19-9) beat Xavier Garrett of Bishop Dwenger (25-11) by fall at the one-minute mark. Senior Hayden Williams (20-12) gave Garrett its third victory in a row by winning the 138 championship 4-2 over Eastside’s Briar Munsey.
“(Williams) had a really, really tough opponent in the finals – I don’t know how many times they’ve wrestled in their careers, but the series has got to be somewhere at three wins apiece,” Kraus said of the 138 final. “They’ve got a good little rivalry going over the last two years.”
Junior Chase Leech (33-1) was Garrett’s final champion of the day, beating Carroll’s Edward DeWitt by major decision, 17-6. Leech was the sectional champion at 152 last season.
Huntington North junior Luke Teusch improved to 38-0 after pinning Garrett’s James Orick-Maurer at 4:46 in the 145 final. Another Viking, senior Nate Elliott (35-3), defended his title at 195 and won his third sectional title in a row with a 6-4 decision over Garrett’s Jack O’Connor.
Three other area teams won sectional titles Saturday: Homestead defended its title at New Haven with 259.5 points as the Spartans won three weight classes and had regional qualifiers who will compete at Carroll in 13 of the 14 weight classes. Host New Haven took second with 227 points, and Snider was third with 221.5.
At West Noble, DeKalb won its seventh sectional title and second in a row, scoring 226 points as six Barons won their weight class and 10 qualified for Saturday’s regional at Goshen. Angola took second place with 195 points, Prairie Heights was third with 186, and East Noble fourth with 149.
After a one-year hiatus, Wawasee raised a sectional trophy for the 25th time and fifth time in six years after winning the Plymouth Sectional with 258 points. Plymouth was second with 209 points, and Warsaw third with 182.5. Eleven Warriors advanced to the Penn Regional.
At Jay County, the host Patriots won their home sectional with 262.5 points while Bellmont took second with 216, Adams Central was third with 200.5, and Norwell was fourth with 176.5. Jay County wrestlers won six straight weight-class championship matches from 113 through 145.
Bellmont had 11 wrestlers qualify for the regional, which will also be at Jay County, including four who won their weight class at Saturday’s sectional: At 152, sophomore Gavin Davis (35-5) beat Jay County’s Christian Wittkamp by fall at 1:08; at 170, junior Duke Myers (34-3) beat Bluffton’s Levi Kahn by technical fall (22-7) at 5:25; at 195, senior Henry Kukelhan (30-7) beat Adams Central’s Trevor Currie by 11-6 decision; and at 220, junior Keagan Martin (40-1) beat Adams Central’s Keegan Bluhm by 5-1 decision.