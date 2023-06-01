This weekend’s IHSAA Track and Field State Finals in Bloomington is shaping up to be a scorcher.
When the boys field events start at Indiana’s Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington at 3 p.m. today, the mercury should be around 90 degrees, and the temperature isn’t expected to dip below 80 until after the 4x400 is scheduled to go off at 8:30.
The girls meet, which follows the same schedule Saturday, is expected to be a few degrees hotter still.
The good news for track fans is that the performances on the track could be just as scorching. While no Fort Wayne-area athletes seem poised to break a meet record, several locals are well positioned to place high on the podium.
Take the boys 100-meter dash: Park Tudor’s Jasiah Rogers won the Lawrence Central Regional in a time of 10.30 seconds last week, 0.01 below the state meet record set by Jerome Harrison of Jeffersonville in 1981 and the fastest time run in the state in 21 years. But Wayne junior Davyion Clark enters the state finals with the fourth-best time from the state’s regional round after posting a time of 10.65 at the Carroll Regional. Norwell’s Trevon Stoppenhagen finished third at regionals behind Clark and Woodlan’s Sam Handerson, but his time of 10.60 from a dual meet against Huntington North is the sixth-fastest in the state this spring, and getting closer to that performance could earn him a spot in the 100 finals.
Churubusco senior Riley Buroff should be as prepared as any local athlete heading into this weekend: He placed 12th in the high jump at the state meet as a junior, was part of a 4x400 relay that placed 17th and took fifth in the 400 in 48.62. This year, he had repeatedly run under 48 seconds, including 47.66 to defend his sectional title and 47.91 to win the Carroll Regional. Although he won the sectional high jump title this year and qualified for the state meet in the 200, he will not be competing in either event today, allowing him to focus on the 400 and meet-concluding 4x400.
But his competition has gotten faster, too: The defending 400 champion, Plainfield’s Nayyir Newash-Campbell, set a state record of 46.67 in his sectional two weeks ago, and the defending runner-up Nickens Lemba of Southport ran 47.63 at the Conference Indiana meet. Zionsville junior Cameron Mullens ran 47.71 to finish second behind Newash-Campbell at the Lafayette Jefferson Regional.
In the pole vault, Hobart senior Cody Johnston is literally head and shoulders above the competition. He cleared 17 feet, 6 inches, at the Valparaiso Regional, a mark that’s a foot and 8 3/4 inches better than anyone else in the state this year, and a quarter-inch short of the championship record. West Lafayette’s Wyatt Curl cleared 15-9 1/4 at the West Lafayette Sectional, but Homestead junior Eli Griffin seeded second in Friday’s competition based on his regional-winning clearance of 15-6, which ranks third in the state this season.
The high jump meet record of 7 feet, 4 inches, is probably safe for now, as no one in the state has jumped better than 7 feet and a quarter inch so far this spring. But Warsaw freshman Jordan Randall and Angola senior Alex Meyer have both cleared 6-9, which ties them for fourth in the state. Meyer could also place well in the long jump, where his season’s best of 23-5 ranks third in Indiana.
Northrop junior Javion Westfield is seeded fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.36 seconds, just 0.05 behind second-seeded George Burhenn of Mt. Vernon (Fortville). He is also seeded sixth in 300 hurdles, while Homestead junior Jacob Martin is seeded third with a time of 39.09.
Eastside junior Dane Sebert, a double-winner at the Carroll regional, is seeded fifth in the shot put with a mark of 59 feet, 1 3/4 inches, and sixth in the discus with a throw of 169 feet, 3 inches.
Just like her area counterparts on the boys side, Homestead junior Addison Knoblauch could be a key part of a history-making race on Saturday. Sophia Kennedy won the Pike Regional 3,200 in 10 minutes, 0.56 seconds – nearly three seconds better than the meet record set by Lily Cridge of Bishop Chatard in 2021. But Knoblauch has the second-fastest time in the state this season at 10:12.69, which she ran in a runner-up effort at the Carmel Distance Showcase (won, of course, by Kennedy). Columbus North’s Julia Kiesler is seeded third at 10:31.90, while Concordia junior Lexi Panning is seeded seventh at 11:04.79.
But many of the state’s best distance runners, including Knoblauch and Panning, will be racing in the 4x800 at what will probably be the hottest part of the afternoon. The Spartans are seeded fourth at 9:21.52, just over nine seconds behind leader Carmel.
Bloomington North’s Hadley Lucas is the favorite in both the discus and the shot, but Northeast Indiana’s best chance for a medal in the discus will likely come from Wawasee junior Emma Yoder, who is seeded second after throwing 156 feet, 1 inch in the regional round. She is one of five locals who will compete in the event. Gwen Howard, a Whitko sophomore seeded 20th in the discus, is seeded fifth in the shot put at 45-1.
No athlete will be busier on Saturday than North Side senior Tajaina McKenzie: The Legend is entered in the 100 (where she’s seeded 13th at 12.23 seconds), the 200 (13th at 25.50), the long jump (fourth at 18 feet, 2.25 inches) and as part of the 4x100 relay, where the Legends are seeded 13th at 48.75.
Another member of the Legends relay, junior Jaliyah Paige, took seventh in the 100 hurdles last year is seeded fourth this year at 14.54, well behind defending champion Rachel Mehringer of Forest Park but within striking distance of the second and third seeds.
Fort Wayne has another likely hurdles medalist in Carroll sophomore Adelle Schlotterback, whose season-best of 44.34 in the 300 hurdles is tied for second in the state.
Schlotterback, along with Carroll’s 400 dash qualifiers Dylainey Floyd and Anna Vie, will likely run legs of the 4x400, where the Chargers are seeded eighth with a time of 3:58.90.
Carroll freshman Bailey Sinish could be poised to make a big splash in her state finals debut, as she has already cleared 5 feet, 8 inches in the high jump this season. Only Kya Crooke of Heritage Christian and Malina Miller of Noblesville, who have both cleared 5-10, have performed better this spring.
Delta’s Nicki Southerland is the heavy favorite in the 1,600, where she is the top seed by more than six seconds. But with so many of the state’s top distance runners opting to focus on the 800 or the 3,200, the rest of the podium is up for grabs. Five local runners (Homestead’s Elise Peckinpaugh, Concordia’s Mallory Weller, DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett, Carroll’s Taylor Hansen and Warsaw’s Josefina Rastrelli) qualified with times between 5:01.59 and 5:04.21, and could well be in the mix.