Hamilton Southeastern’s longest football postseason run in 17 years came to an end at Carroll Stadium last month, losing to the Chargers 21-15 in a snowy Class 6A semistate championship.
Despite the loss, the Royals found a way to pay their respects to Owen Scheele, a rising Carroll senior quarterback who died in June, shortly after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. Carroll athletic director Dan Ginder confirmed Friday that Hamilton Southeastern had donated a portion of its allocated funds from the semistate game to the Owen Scheele Memorial Fund.
“We were blown away by that. After that game, on Saturday, (HSE athletic director) Jim Self called and asked about how they could donate their portion of the allocation to the foundation, because that was something they wanted to do,” Ginder said. “They were aware of the story prior to our game, but that night decided they wanted to contribute.”
Ginder explained that gate receipts from postseason games are used to cover expenses such as transportation for the teams and paying officials and other necessary game day workers. Some of the proceeds go to the IHSAA, which administers the entire tournament, and another portion goes to participating schools.
The donation from the Royals is one of several efforts from various communities to memorialize Scheele in the months following his death.
His schoolmates organized a sale of orange T-shirts – orange is the color of leukemia and blood cancers awareness – to wear at Carroll’s home opener in August. That effort raised $6,000 for the memorial fund, and Carroll fans continued to wear orange and raise “Owen Strong” banners through the regular season and state finals run, which ended with a 35-9 loss to Center Grove at Lucas Oil Stadium.