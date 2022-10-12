LEO-CEDARVILLE – Every season from 2018 to 2021, Heritage’s volleyball team won more than 20 matches, only to get knocked out of the state playoffs in the first round.
The Patriots (29-2) finally broke that streak Tuesday in the first round of the Class 2A Leo Sectional, but ACAC rival Woodlan (19-11) forced them to play five sets to get that elusive sectional win.
“I’m feeling great,” said Heritage senior outside hitter and defensive specialist Claire Bickel, who was in the seventh grade when the Patriots last won in the state tournament. “This is the first round we’ve won of sectionals in a very long time, it’s great to get past that one-mile marker and we’re on to our next game, we’re excited,”
The Patriots won the first set 25-23, lost the second 17-25, won the third 25-16, lost the fourth 14-25 and finally prevailed in the fifth, 15-6. It was the second time this season that these teams have gone to five sets: Heritage beat Woodlan 3-2 in the regular-season on Sept. 20, then beat the Warriors 2-0 in the conference tournament just four days later.
“They have a lot of height, and for some reason we match up really well with them,” said Heritage coach Shelley Schwartz. “I think the coach has done a good job with them, and actually it’s fun playing them, because we’re both so competitive.”
Heritage jumped out to the lead in the first set, at one point leading 15-8, and it looked as if the Patriots might roll to Saturday’s semifinal. But Woodlan chipped away at that lead, tying the set at 19 and then again at 23-23 before Heritage won the final two points to claim the first set.
The Warriors carried that momentum over to the next set: They won seven straight points to take an 8-3 lead and led for the rest of the set. They also won the final four points of the set to tie the match at 1.
And just as quickly, the switch flipped again: Heritage won the first five points of the third set and never trailed to go back up 2-1.
“We lost momentum when our defense broke down a little bit,” Bickel said. “We had to get ourselves put back to together and talk and play as a team.
“We really got down when we weren’t play as a team, but when we did, we were unstoppable.”
At that point, there were still two more momentum swings to come: Woodlan won the first two points of the fourth set and remained in the lead until they had tied the match at 2. But Heritage jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fifth set and never let the Warriors get within two points.
“Our seniors were just a little nervous,” Schwartz said. “I’ve got six seniors on the team, and I think those emotions were going through their heads, ‘This could be our last game,’ And I settled them down in the fifth and said, ‘hey, we need to execute, and we need to execute what I’m telling you to do. And serving is one of them.’ And they settled in there and figured out that’s what we need to do.”
The reward for this marathon victory is a date with 30-0 Angola, which is ranked third in Class 3A in the final state-wide rankings.
If Woodlan presented a challenge due to height – the Warriors have four players listed at 6-0 or 6-1 – the Hornets will pose an even bigger one as they have six players at least 6-feet tall, most notably 6-5 Notre Dame commit Morgan Gaerte.