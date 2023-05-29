GARRETT – Over the course of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Heritage baseball won nearly 88% of its games and piled up 50 victories, but was unable to break a sectional championship drought dating back to 2015, losing in the state tournament first to Mississinewa and then to Norwell by a combined 14 runs.
So when the Patriots, Allen County Athletic Conference champions for a second straight season, fell behind by three runs before they had a chance to bat in Monday’s Garrett Sectional championship against Concordia, it appeared to be more of the same for coach Dean Lehrman’s snakebitten team.
Instead, the Patriots rallied, answering with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first and getting a complete game from senior Morgan Andrews on the way to a 6-4 triumph over the Cadets and the program’s 10th sectional championship– just the second since 2007.
“It was just driving through, figuring out that we ain’t going to lose this no matter what,” Andrews said.
The Patriots (18-7) will face East Noble (12-16) in a Class 3A regional matchup Saturday. The Knights upset Fairfield 5-0 in the NorthWood Sectional final to earn a shot at its regional title since 1990 while Heritage will try to advance for the first time since 2015.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good teams, a lot of talent, especially the last three years,” said Lehrman, who has won nine sectional titles with the Patriots. “We expect to win. ... We set goals every year; first goal is to win the conference, second goal is to win the sectional and go as far as we can go. Cross two of them off the list.”
The Cadets ambushed Andrews with two out in the first, with his counterpart, Concordia’s Maddux Wright, driving a two-run double to deep center and catcher Jonathan Clem following with a single through the right side to make it 3-0.
“It was pretty intense, pretty bad,” Andrews said of the mood in the dugout after that half-inning. “We had to get it done.”
Wright pitched six innings and drove in three runs for the Cadets.
The Patriots caught a pair of breaks to open the bottom of the first, with Andrew Mirelez and Caleb Abbott chopping slow grounders which turned into infield hits. After back-to-back strikeouts, Heritage’s Dalton White drilled a double to right-center; Mirelez scored easily and Abbott sprinted around from first. The relay throw to the plate beat Abbott, but he slid in safely around the tag, despite protests from the Concordia bench.
Andrews then helped himself, driving a single down the first-base line to score White and tie it.
“We got off to a rough start,” Lehrman said. “We could have dropped our dobbers, but we answered the bell, came right back. That’s been our mantra all year to bounce back.
“(The three runs in the bottom of the first) told everybody we can do it, we belong here, we’re going.”
Heritage took the lead for good in the second when Cameron Rauner got hit by a pitch, got to third on an Abbott single and scored on a wild pitch. The Patriots tacked on two more runs on a pair of Concordia errors, one later in the second and another in the fourth.
Meanwhile, Andrews settled in, giving up only an unearned run on three hits after the first inning while striking out eight in all and retiring the final seven.
“Blood and guts,” Lehrman said of his pitcher’s performance. “Just a heck of an effort on his part. Struggled with his control today and was just not to be denied.”
The coach had “several” thoughts about putting in a reliever for the seventh, but decided to ride with his veteran.
”He’s a senior, we’re going to give him the ball,” he said. “He answered the call.”