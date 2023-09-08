MONROE – When the Heritage Patriots huddled after their 34-14 victory over South Adams, securing their first 4-0 start since 2006, coach Casey Kolkman told his players he never felt that the outcome was really in doubt on Friday night.
That’s not because the Starfires are a team that can be taken lightly – their offensive output nearly matched that of the Patriots, and they were still very much in the game until Heritage’s final touchdown with about four minutes to go in the game.
Plus, the Patriots showed plenty of vulnerabilities of their own, earning 13 penalties (10 of them in the first half) for 97 yards and getting picked off in the end zone twice in the second half, both times by South Adams senior Colton Bollenbacher.
But the Heritage defense opened the game by forcing a South Adams fumble, the Starfires turned the ball over on downs five times and the Patriots offense did more than enough with the opportunities it was given to keep Heritage alive in the ACAC race with a huge game against Adams Central coming up in Week 5.
“One minute you’re celebrating, and you want the boys to be happy,” Kolkman said. “We don’t really ever coach against the team that we’re playing, we coach to a standard. There’s a certain standard we’re trying to reach, and we’re not there yet. I know we’re winning, I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer, we’re 4-0, South Adams is a great program. But we need to be better.”
The Patriots couldn’t have had a better start, as the Starfires fumbled on their first play of the game, and Heritage recovered the ball on the South Adams 12. Heritage needed three plays to score its first touchdown, a 9-yard pass from senior Kobe Meyer to junior Eli Tigulis. South Adams turned the ball over on downs on their next possession, giving Heritage a short field again, and Meyer hit Tigulis with his second touchdown pass of the night, this one for 18 yards, with just over 4 minutes left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, South Adams showed why it can never be counted out as senior quarterback Owen Wanner hit junior Caiden Neuenschwander with a 41-yard touchdown pass to cut the Heritage lead to 14-7.
Midway through the second quarter, a Heritage punt pinned the Starfires down at their own 3-yard line, and when South Adams was unable to get anything going the Starfires were forced to punt. Heritage’s Braden Walter returned that punt for 37 yards, putting the Patriots at the 9-yard line. On third down, Meyer scored on a 7-yard quarterback keep to put Heritage back up by two touchdowns heading into halftime.
Meyer would account for two more touchdowns in the second half, an 8-yard run and a 70-yard pass to Zeke Litchfield that practically sewed up the outcome. Meyer threw for 119 yards and ran for 160 more.
Wanner completed 21 of 56 pass attempts for two touchdowns, the second of which was a 12-yard pass to Derek McKean late in the third quarter.
South Adams hosted the game on Adams Central’s home field because the Starfires are in the process of installing an artificial turf field at home.