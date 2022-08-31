DECATUR – Heritage had lost to Bellmont in three straight meetings since a five-set victory in 2019 – including a defeat in last year’s state tournament that ended the Patriots’ season.
So when Heritage secured a bit of payback with a straight sets victory on Bellmont’s home court Tuesday night – 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 – it was clear the Patriots had a little something extra to celebrate.
“There’s a little bit of a rivalry there between us,” Heritage coach Shelly Schwartz said. “We just like to beat them.”
The Patriots (10-2) went 4-0 in tournament play Saturday, but after losing to Carroll and Concordia last week their coach still wanted to see an extra spark from her players.
“We had a senior meeting yesterday, and we talked about executing and making sure everyone had done their job and done their part, and they really took it to heart,” Schwartz said.
Senior Claire Bickel, who led the Patriots with 12 kills, said she saw the difference starting on the first point of the night.
“We were pumped up from the very beginning,” Bickel said.
After winning the first set, Heritage built a substantial lead over Bellmont (9-3) in the second.
The third set was by far the closest as the two teams traded points much of the way.
A kill by Heritage junior Lainey Simmons broke a 23-all tie, and a Bellmont attack attempt into the net on match point sealed the win.
Lucy Buuck led Heritage with 18 digs. Bickel had 14 and seniors Kate Zellers and Kendall Zelt each had 14 assists.
Bellmont juniors Jackie Sutter and Delaney Lawson each had six kills, and Sutter led the Braves with three aces.
The Braves get the chance for a bounce-back win at Snider on Thursday, and the Patriots travel to Eastside today with a little extra wind in their sails.
“I think it’s a confidence booster, just knowing they can come out and play like they just played, knowing that we can probably beat anybody if we play like we ought to play,” Schwartz said.