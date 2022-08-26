Scoreboard
North Side 32, Bishop Dwenger 27
Bishop Luers 38, Wayne 15
Carroll 28, Snider 21
Northrop 17, South Side 12
Homestead 31, Concordia 7
Fremont 46, Blackford 29
Bluffton 42, Manchester 14
Warsaw 24, Chesterton 7
Delta 21, Columbia City 14
NorthWood 35, East Noble 14
Adams Central 25, Eastside 21
DeKalb 42, Garrett 20
Norwell 42, Heritage 0
Huntington North 34, Jay County 14
Churubusco 41, Lakeland 21
Leo 28, Angola 21
Madison-Grant 54, Southern Wells 0
Eastbrook 35, New Haven 26
South Adams 41, Bellmont 7
West Noble 35, Wawasee 24
Woodlan 32, Central Noble 27
Peak Performers
ANDREW HUNT, BLUFFTON
61-yard interception return
MICKEY DARING, BISHOP LUERS
9 tackles, 2.5 TFL, half sack
BROCK SCHOTT, LEO
132 receiving yards, 2 TDs
KAMDEN ZEISLOFT, LEO
2 interceptions
JAMES SULLIVAN, CARROLL
254 passing yards, 3 TDs
DA’VON DOUGHTY, NORTH SIDE
2 interceptions
OWEN WANNER, SOUTH ADAMS
245 passing yards, 5 TDs