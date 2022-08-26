Scoreboard

North Side 32, Bishop Dwenger 27

Bishop Luers 38, Wayne 15

Carroll 28, Snider 21

Northrop 17, South Side 12

Homestead 31, Concordia 7

Fremont 46, Blackford 29

Bluffton 42, Manchester 14

Warsaw 24, Chesterton 7

Delta 21, Columbia City 14

NorthWood 35, East Noble 14

Adams Central 25, Eastside 21

DeKalb 42, Garrett 20

Norwell 42, Heritage 0

Huntington North 34, Jay County 14

Churubusco 41, Lakeland 21

Leo 28, Angola 21

Madison-Grant 54, Southern Wells 0

Eastbrook 35, New Haven 26

South Adams 41, Bellmont 7

West Noble 35, Wawasee 24

Woodlan 32, Central Noble 27

Peak Performers

ANDREW HUNT, BLUFFTON

61-yard interception return

MICKEY DARING, BISHOP LUERS

9 tackles, 2.5 TFL, half sack

BROCK SCHOTT, LEO

132 receiving yards, 2 TDs

KAMDEN ZEISLOFT, LEO

2 interceptions

JAMES SULLIVAN, CARROLL

254 passing yards, 3 TDs

DA’VON DOUGHTY, NORTH SIDE

2 interceptions

OWEN WANNER, SOUTH ADAMS

245 passing yards, 5 TDs