Coming into this season, one of the biggest questions facing Carroll was how Jimmy Sullivan – a sophomore who transferred from Homestead late in the summer – was going to handle the immense challenge of taking over the starting quarterback job in a brand-new offense.
His first start, against Bishop Luers, went reasonably well: He completed 14 of 23 passes for 234 yards, throwing three touchdown passes and running in another while being intercepted twice Aug. 19. The Chargers won that game 42-3.
Against Snider, he was even better: He connected on 20 of 24 passes (that’s an 83.3% clip) for 254 yards and three touchdowns Friday. The Chargers won 28-21.
Sullivan was sacked four times by the Panthers, and early in Carroll’s first drive he was brought down by Adam Blakely on third-and-21. But the Chargers were given a second chance when Snider was called for a face mask penalty and, on the next play, Sullivan hit Camden Herschberger with a 20-yard pass to keep the drive alive. Less than four minutes into the game, he and Herschberger connected again on an 16-yard touchdown pass that gave Carroll an early lead.
“Today is Aug. 26. Jimmy enrolled and started playing football with us on Aug. 1. That’s 26 days of football, and take away all Sundays,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “He had done a tremendous job of picking up and understanding our offense, and he played at a very high level tonight.”
Jets’ freshman impresses
In the second quarter of Adams Central’s 25-21 victory over Class 2A No. 6 Eastside, the Class A No. 2 Flying Jets trailed 14-3 and the Blazers were deep in Adams Central territory, looking for a score that could put the game on the path to a blowout Friday night in Monroe.
On fourth-and-2 from the Adams Central 26, Eastside was stuffed for no gain by Flying Jets freshman defensive end Cameron Fravel, giving the ball back to Adams Central.
The hosts scored on their ensuing possession to pull within 14-10.
In the third quarter, with Eastside still in front, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Fravel stepped up again, pouncing on a fumble at the Eastside 25 to give the Jets a short field. Ryan Black threw a 25-yard touchdown to Ryan Tester on the first play after the fumble to put the Jets ahead for the first time since the opening minutes of the game.
“(Fravel)’s going to be a good player,” Adams Central coach Michael Mosser said. “Not too many freshmen can play. We’ve had a few; Joe Collier was one, Keegan Bluhm. … (Fravel)’s a special kid and we’ll see if he develops. He’s gonna have to continue to get better, but he played well (Friday), real well.”