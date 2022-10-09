COLUMBIA CITY – Before Friday night, when Columbia City beat Leo 28-13, the Eagles hadn’t gotten the better of the Lions in a decade.
That victory came in the first round of the 2012 state tournament, before the two teams were even conference rivals in the NE8.
But the end of the losing streak couldn’t have come at a better time for the Eagles (7-1, 6-0 NE8), who are in the midst of a conference race for the first time since tying for the Northeast Hoosier title with Homestead and East Noble in 2010.
This year, the NE8 title will belong to the winner of Columbia City’s clash Friday at Norwell (8-0, 6-0).
“I think we learned that we can play in a tough game in a tough situation in a tight game,” Columbia City coach Brett Fox said after Friday’s win. “I think we’re going to see some things that we are going to need to work on. (Leo) is an opponent that we’re probably going to see in sectional, too, so you want to keep some things open and ready to go.”
The Eagles were plenty aggressive Friday night: They went for it on fourth down six times, converting twice, including once on a fake punt. They were also 5 of 13 on third-down conversions. (Leo was 4 of 12 on third down, 1 of 3 on fourth down.)
In all, Columbia City outgained the Lions 307 yards to 256, with 279 coming on the ground. Leo quarterback Kylar Decker completed 11 of 20 pass attempts for 81 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
In addition to James Getts, who scored three touchdowns on 113 rushing yards, returned a kick 53 yards and forced a Leo turnover on special teams, Justice Goree ran for 78 yards, Josh Arntz ran for 39 and Ethan Sievers ran for 31 yards and a touchdown.
“Everyone is really high, because after each game it’s someone different, we have weapons all around,” James Getts said. “Everyone is really confident.”
Backup QB spurred Snider in victory
In the second quarter of Snider’s 28-0 win Friday over Bishop Dwenger at Shields Field, veteran Panthers quarterback Luke Haupert had a pass batted down. The ball caromed directly into his own hands and the senior took off, getting back to the line of scrimmage. But the heads-up play came at a cost: after the play, Haupert was down on the field, eventually limping off, leaving junior backup Keron Billingsley to take over in a scoreless game.
Billingsley did his job, handing off on five straight plays and helping the Panthers move the ball deep into Saints territory.
“I’ll give Keron credit, coming in cold,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. “That’s something we’ve worked on, having him ready, he came in there and drove us right down the field. Great job.”
Haupert returned with the ball inside the red zone, and the Panthers quickly found pay dirt again on a 2-yard touchdown by running back Langston Leavell.
Haupert played the rest of the game, but Tippmann said the team will monitor the senior’s injury.
“I think he’s feeling pretty good, but it’s something we’ll have to look at and see what the extent of that injury is,” the coach said. “To his credit, tough guy, did not want to come out of the game and got back in there.”