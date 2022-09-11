Bishop Dwenger’s theme for Week 4 – trust – proved prescient when a Max Carey interception in front of the goal line ended a Homestead comeback threat.
But what should be the theme for Week 5, as the Saints (3-1) prepare for Carroll (4-0)?
Coach Jason Garrett hasn’t made up his mind just yet, but he said it might be time to highlight “toughness.”
“Staying mentally tough – I think we lost a little focus when we came out in the second half,” Garrett said. “It’s not just physical toughness, we’ll be looking to stay mentally tough in the second half.”
The Saints took a 14-0 lead into halftime, but Homestead scored 10 points in the second half while the Bishop Dwenger offense sputtered. Before Carey’s interception, the Spartans (3-1) were poised to score a go-ahead touchdown. That would’ve been a particularly disappointing development for the Saints, whose only loss was a 32-27 decision to North Side. The Saints had also held a 14-0 lead in that game, and North Side’s Jontae Lambert scored the winning touchdown with 1:15 left in the game.
“In the second half, they made some adjustments and we made some big mistakes, just to be honest,” Garrett said of the second half against Homestead. “We knew they were going to come at us. They went tempo, and they did a great job, they’re well-coached. And these games are always coming down to these moments, and we were blessed to be the fortunate ones this time.”
Carey said he was aware that the Saints were staring down another heartbreaking, late-game loss – but the only way to avoid that outcome was trust.
“We’ve got to put our trust in our brothers. It’s not a one-person game. We bond as brothers and we play as a team,” Carey said.
McCullough keys Luers defense
With Bishop Luers already leading Concordia by seven less than two minutes into the teams’ clash at Fred Zollner Memorial Stadium on Friday, Knights defensive back Jackson McCullough laid a trap.
“I saw (Concordia quarterback Eli Maddox) looking over and I was disguised in cover 3,” McCullough said. “He looked back for the (snap) so I snuck down into cover 2.”
Sure enough, Maddox threw in McCullough’s direction. The ball was deflected and the 5-foot-6 senior plucked it out of the air, then raced 30 yards untouched for a touchdown and a 14-0 edge on the way to a 41-14 Luers victory.
McCullough added a second interception on a similar disguised coverage in the third quarter and zig-zagged his way from near midfield to the Concordia 10-yard-line, setting up another touchdown, which pushed his team’s advantage to 35-0.
“That second one, … I didn’t return it (for a touchdown), but I was close though,” McCullough said, smiling.
He also had a tackle for loss.
McCullough is part of a senior class at Luers which is trying to weather the departure of an extremely successful class that led the Knights to a semistate title in 2020 and a 10-2 mark a year ago. Luers opened the season with a 42-3 loss to Carroll, but have won two of their last three, sandwiched around a narrow loss to Homestead.
”Our team is tightly bonded,” McCullough said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year and that was our glue to the team so our seniors this year stepped up and we all got good character, good chemistry and we’re just trying to get it done.”