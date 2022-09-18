Carroll coach Doug Dinan says he tries to limit how much he sends Braden Steely out on the field, knowing the junior is coming back from a fractured ankle suffered this summer.
Here’s what that slightly limited role amounted to in Friday night’s 31-0 win over Bishop Dwenger: The junior had one interception, two tackles and 94 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns, including a 60-yard score from the wildcat formation.
“This week we put in a wildcat and we put in a sweep and we ran that, and it seemed to work out pretty well,” said Steely, who acknowledged it was as much fun to run as it looked.
Though Steely missed the first game because of injury, he now has two interceptions, 12 tackles and three touchdowns. He has 144 all-purpose yards, nearly all of which came against Snider and Bishop Dwenger.
“He’s a special guy, and you’ve got to have him on the field,” Dinan said. “There are guys like that around the area, and those special guys have to touch the football. That’s what we’re trying to do with him, too.”
Although he has proved to be a can’t-miss player on offense, Steely is also a key part of a defense that has back-to-back shutouts over Northrop and Bishop Dwenger – something that would probably feel even more remarkable if not for the Chargers’ three-game shutout streak from the 2021 regular-season finale through the first two weeks of the state tournament.
“We communicated the whole week, we prepared mentally knowing what to do on the field,” said Michael Dierckman, who had the three other interceptions for Carroll in Friday’s win. “Honestly I just wanted to do my job, make sure no one got first downs. The three picks was just, I don’t know, the cookie to it all.”
Physical offensive line powers Snider
Snider’s offense scored a touchdown on every offensive possession Friday against Homestead until coach Kurt Tippmann put the backups in the game late in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. The Panthers were led by their offensive line, which protected quarterback Luke Haupert and opened up significant holes in the run game en route to a 49-21 victory at Spuller Stadium.
“They’re physical and they keep getting better,” Tippmann said of the Panthers’ offensive front. “They’re coachable. Our goal is to be physical. We know that’s what it takes to be good in the playoffs and down the road. That takes time to develop and they’re doing a good job working at it.”
Class 5A No. 4 Snider ran for 286 yards all told on 8.9 yards per carry. Running back Uriah Buchanan picked up 193 yards on 15 carries, including an 80-yard scoring run on the first play of the second half on which the line created an enormous hole on the right side of the formation for Buchanan to sprint through.
“I say I love them, and I’m thankful for them because that wouldn’t be possible without them,” Buchanan said of his message for the line after the game. “It started with them.”
Sitting on a multi-score lead in the second half, the Panthers were able to put the game away with Buchanan running behind the Panthers’ dominant front. On Snider’s last scoring drive, which started at the Homestead 49, the back carried three times for all 49 yards, capping the possession with a 15-yard touchdown sprint through another gaping hole in the line.
“The offensive line, they’re the heart and soul of this team and the offense,” Haupert said. “Everything starts with them. When they’re doing good, the offense is doing good.”