Snider’s 20-18 win over North Side in Friday’s season opener wasn’t just close on the scoreboard. Let’s take a look at some of the head-to-head comparisons:
• Snider had 64 total plays, compared with North Side’s 65.
• Both teams had 16 first downs, and Snider committed 14 penalties for 108 yards, while the Legends were flagged 13 times for 116 yards.
• The Panthers had 278 yards of total offense, compared with North Side’s 264.
• Both relied heavily on the run game (Snider gained 203 yards, North Side 174), and even their top rushers finished with similar stats: Snider’s Langston Leavell picked up 124 yards and two touchdowns (over half of his yardage came on a 66-yard touchdown), while North Side’s Jontae Lambert ran for 125 yards and scored the team’s first touchdown.
“It was a dogfight. Congratulations to both teams,” Snider quarterback Luke Haupert said. “North Side, they’re a good team, and they played hard, they played through the whistle every play.”
The Panthers (1-0) know this victory came by a slim margin, and that North Side could’ve tied the game or even won it if either of its two-point conversion attempts had been successful.
Still, it’s Snider that gets to go into Week 2 knowing that it already has an SAC win, while North Side (0-1) faces a test from Bishop Dwenger (1-0) on Friday.
“It’s definitely something that will carry over to next week, something we’ll build on,” Haupert said.
Wayne back excels against stacked ‘D’
Wayne running back Lamarion Nelson got the lion’s share of the touches for the Generals in their 35-13 loss to Bishop Dwenger. Nelson ran 28 times for 204 yards and scored a touchdown on a 4-yard plunge in the third quarter.
His carry load included nine rushes for 56 yards on one 14-play drive in the second quarter that pushed Wayne deep into Dwenger territory but ultimately ended in a turnover on downs.
The 6-foot, 210-pound senior was able to post such gaudy numbers despite Dwenger often loading the box to stop him.
“We had a great defensive game plan,” Saints coach Jason Garrett said. “We figured (the Generals) were going to run the ball and be heavy.”