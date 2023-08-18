Brownsburg at Bishop Dwenger: The Bulldogs are coming off their second straight sectional title. Winner: Brownsburg
Carmel at Homestead: The Greyhounds were 6-4 season last year with one of the toughest schedules. Winner: Carmel
Carroll at Hamilton Southeastern: The Chargers get a semistate rematch. It’ll be harder to win on road. Winner: HSE
Concordia at Indianapolis Scecina: The Crusaders were 10-2 last season, but lost a lot to graduation. Winner: Scecina
Bishop Luers at East Noble: A young Luers team could take time to come together. Winner: East Noble
Northrop at New Haven: The Bulldogs’ first chance to show off a high-flying offense. Winner: New Haven
Snider at Warren Central: The Warriors won the only previous matchup, the 2004 state title game. Winner: Warren Central
South Side at Marion: Andre Goodwell tries to get his first win with the Archers. Winner: South Side
Crispus Attucks at Wayne: The Tigers are being led by interim coach Isaiah Bryant. Winner: Wayne
Northridge at North Side: The Raiders won a sectional title last season, and the Legends won’t be at full strength. Winner: Northridge
Angola at DeKalb: The favorite in the NECC Big School Division visits the Barons. Winner: Angola
Columbia City at Churubusco: The NE8 champs have lost a ton to graduation, but they should have enough. Winner: Columbia City
Heritage at Bellmont: The Patriots appear on the rise; Bellmont tries for its first win since October 2021. Winner: Heritage
Huntington North at Eastbrook: The Panthers are expected to be one of the best teams in 2A this year. Winner: Eastbrook
Leo at Kokomo: It could be a big year for Leo – but the Wildkats won handily last year. Winner: Kokomo
Mississinewa at Norwell: Mississinewa no longer has star running back Hayden Nelson. Winner: Norwell
Bluffton at Northfield: The Tigers are coming off a sectional title. Winner: Bluffton
Eastside at Woodlan: This could be the best Woodlan team under Mike Smith; Eastside has new coach Alyx Brandewie. Winner: Eastside
Garrett at Adams Central: Can any small school teams in the northern half of the state keep up with the Jets? Winner: Adams Central
South Adams vs. Tipton at Indiana Wesleyan: The Starfires should have enough firepower to win. Winner: South Adams
Southern Wells at Elwood: This is a great chance for new Raiders coach Jeff Sprunger to get his first win. Winner: Southern Wells
Fremont at Shenandoah: The Raiders of the Mid-Eastern Conference reliably finish above .500. Winner: Shenandoah
West Noble at Central Noble: The Chargers have a lot of key pieces back while Central Noble has a new coach. Winner: West Noble
Whitko at Prairie Heights: The Wildcats have lost their last 15 games, and were shut out in nine of those. Winner: Prairie Heights
Tippecanoe Valley at Wawasee: The Vikings are coming off a 9-2 season. Winner: Tippecanoe Valley
Warsaw at Michigan City: The Wolves are in flux, breaking in a new coach. Winner: Warsaw
Calumet Christian vs. Blackhawk Christian: The Braves are playing their first game as an 11-man football team. Winner: Blackhawk Christian