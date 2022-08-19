Adams Central at Garrett: The Flying Jets, 2021 Class A runners-up, return 11 starters from last year. Winner: Adams Central
Arcanum (Ohio) at South Adams: The out-of-state visitors went 8-3 last year, but are they ready for some of the ACAC’s best? Winner: South Adams
Bellmont at Heritage: The Braves ended a years-long losing streak in 2021, but Heritage is already several seasons into a rebuilding process. Winner: Heritage
Carroll at Bishop Luers: The Knights have graduated most of the key players who led them to a comeback victory in last year’s meeting. Winner: Carroll
Central Noble at West Noble: The Cougars won by a TD last year, and it could be even closer as they enter the post-Will Hoover era. Winner: Central Noble
Churubusco at Columbia City: Columbia City has dominated the Battle of the Eagles the last two years. Winner: Columbia City
DeKalb at Angola: Both teams are on the upswing, but Angola has won handily in each of their last two meetings. Winner: Angola
Eastbrook at Huntington North: Opening against a smaller team is usually a nice warmup – but not when that small school is Eastbrook. Winner: Eastbrook
Concordia at South Side: After rough 2021 campaigns, both teams will be looking to pick up an important opening win to gain momentum. Winner: Concordia
North Side at Snider: Snider won on a last-second field goal last year, but with North Side’s talent just about any ending seems plausible. Winner: Snider
Northrop at Homestead: Quentin Bowen will coach his first game for the Bruins, but they probably won’t compete with the big boys in the SAC just yet. Winner: Homestead
Wayne at Bishop Dwenger: The Generals’ defense is going to create some problems this season, but will it be enough to trip up the Saints? Winner: Bishop Dwenger
Fremont at Southern Wells: The Raiders struggled to put points on the board last season, while Fremont has several key players with lots of in-game experience. Winner: Fremont
Kokomo at Leo: The Jason Doerffler coaching era starts at Leo against a Kokomo team on the rise. Winner: Leo
Marion at New Haven: The Giants and Bulldogs are meeting for the first time since Marion won in the 2019 state tournament. Winner: New Haven
Michigan City at Warsaw: Michigan City opens the season at No. 4 in the Class 5A coaches poll and No. 3 in the AP poll. Winner: Michigan City
Northfield at Bluffton: Both programs have lots of pieces to replace, but the Tigers hope they can repeat last year’s 20-7 win. Winner: Bluffton
Norwell at Mississinewa: This game has no bearing on the Knights’ chances of winning the NE8 or making at 3A playoff run, but winning is always a confidence boost. Winner: Norwell
Plymouth at East Noble: The Rockies are a traditionally strong program, but were winless last season and 2-6 in 2020. Winner: East Noble
Prairie Heights at Whitko: The Panthers are coming off their best season since 2013. Winner: Prairie Heights
Wawasee at Tippecanoe Valley: The Vikings’ 42-7 win in this matchup last year was the kickoff to a 10-1 season. Winner: Tippecanoe Valley
Woodlan at Eastside: The Blazers lost Laban Davis and one of the best senior classes in school history, but they return a number of players for whom winning is an expectation. Winner: Eastside