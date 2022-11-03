Class 6A
Sectional 2
Warsaw (8-2) vs. Carroll (10-0): No. 5 Carroll rolled through No. 9 Penn in the sectional semifinal last week, winning 35-7. Carroll hasn't given up more than 10 points since a 28-20 win over North Side on Sept. 2. Warsaw relies almost exclusively on the run game, and the Chargers defense has been relatively successful against the SAC's best running backs. Winner: Carroll
Class 5A
Sectional 12
North Side (8-2) at Snider (9-1): Snider easily handled its first rematch of the season last week, beating Bishop Dwenger 41-6, but facing the Legends again should be a much bigger challenge. Snider beat North Side 20-18 in a Week 1 game where both teams scored three touchdowns, but the Panthers blocked the Legends' first point-after attempt to keep them playing catchup for the entire game. The Snider and North Side offenses have both been putting up just over 39 points per game, and the difference on Friday could be defense: Snider is giving up just 8.7 points per game, and has held opponents to seven points or less in seven of their last eight games. Winner: Snider
Class 4A
Sectional 19
Leo (8-3) at Columbia City (10-1): The Lions crushed rival East Noble last week and have now won seven of their last eight games. All three losses have come to teams that are 10-1 and still alive in the tournament. The bad news for Leo? One of those three teams is Columbia City, which won its first meeting 28-13. Worse news from Leo: The Eagles have proven they can win in blowouts, and they also staged late comebacks in must-wins against Norwell and Wayne. Winner: Columbia City
Class 3A
Sectional 27
Yorktown (8-3) at Norwell (10-1): Norwell showed some hiccups in the first-round sectional game against Heritage, despite a 44-0 final score, but the Knights followed that with a 37-0 shutout against Concordia. Here's how they stack up against Yorktown: The Knights average 42.4 points per game (Yorktown averages 27.2) and give up 4.8 (Yorktown allows 21.5 per game). Winner: Norwell
Class 2A
Sectional 35
Bishop Luers (6-5) at Eastside (9-2): These teams are meeting in sectional play for a fourth year in a row, and each of the previous three were decided by a touchdown or less. Last week, the Knights blew through a strong Churubusco team, 42-9. Has Bishop Luers' SAC schedule once again prepared the Knights for physical game against their postseason rivals? Winner: Bishop Luers
Sectional 36
Eastbrook (8-3) at Bluffton (7-4): The road might end here for Bluffton. Eastbrook is averaging nearly eight points more per game and the Panthers are rushing for 284.6 yards per game, nearly 100 more than Bluffton. Winner: Eastbrook
Class A
Sectional 44
Adams Central (11-0) at Northfield (6-5): The No. 2 team in Class A matches up against a team that finished tied for fifth in the Three Rivers Conference. The Flying Jets are fourth in the state in average margin of victory (36.82 points per game) while the Vikings are scoring 29.7 points per game. Winner: Adams Central
Last week: 16-0, Season overall: 187-31