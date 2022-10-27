Class 6A
Sectional 2
Carroll at Penn: The Kingsmen (7-2) held their own in a loss against No. 2 Cathedral and have beaten every other Indiana school on the schedule. Carroll QB Jimmy Sullivan will have to steer clear of his own cousin, Penn DE Sam Sullivan. Winner: Carroll
Elkhart at Warsaw: Both teams are 7-2, but Elkhart’s 35-7 loss to New Prairie in Week 9 is a worrying sign. Winner: Warsaw
Sectional 3
Fishers at Northrop: The Tigers have gone 6-3 against an entirely 6A schedule while it’s been another tough year for Northrop. Winner: Fishers
Homestead at Hamilton Southeastern: HSE is the top-ranked team in the state after knocking off Brownsburg in Week 9. Winner: Hamilton Southeastern
Class 5A
Sectional 12
Anderson at North Side: Anderson has three wins – and those three opponents have a combined record of 1-28. Winner: North Side
Snider at Bishop Dwenger: The Panthers beat the Saints 28-0 this month. Beating any team twice is hard – and Bishop Dwenger turned the tables on Snider in the 2021 playoffs. Will that happen two years in a row? Winner: Snider
Class 4A
Sectional 19
Leo at East Noble: Another rematch, this one of a game Leo won 28-21 in September. East Noble has some momentum after beating Angola last week, but will that be enough to get them through another round of sectionals? Winner: Leo
DeKalb at Columbia City: Week 11 Rematch Part III – the Eagles beat DeKalb 42-7 in September, and that’s not an outlier in a season when the Barons have given up 33.8 points a game. Winner: Columbia City
Sectional 20
Mississinewa at Huntington North: 7-3 Mississinewa didn’t mess around against the weaker Central Indiana Conference, outscoring opponents 188-13 over five straight conference wins. Winner: Mississinewa
Class 3A
Sectional 26
West Noble at Knox: Knox is putting up 43.2 points per game this season and scored 65 against Lakeland last week – the same team the Chargers beat 7-6. Winner: Knox
Sectional 27
Norwell at Concordia: The Knights got off to a slow start against Heritage last week – and still went on to win 44-0. Winner: Norwell
Garrett at Yorktown: The Railroaders have won three of their last four, but those last two wins have come over teams with a combined 2-18 record. Winner: Yorktown
Class 2A
Sectional 35
Bishop Luers at Churubusco: The Eagles have won six in a row and celebrated their promotion to Class 2A with a 41-0 sectional win over Central Noble. It only gets harder against Bishop Luers this week. Winner: Bishop Luers
Eastside at Manchester: The Squires have two wins and both came over Whitko. Winner: Eastside
Sectional 36
Bluffton at Tipton: Tipton’s offense runs through Eli Carter, who is averaging 137.3 rushing yards a game and has scored 21 touchdowns. Winner: Bluffton
Class A
Sectional 44
South Adams at Adams Central: Rematch No. 4 features perennial ACAC contenders. The Jets won 49-20 in September and believe they have room for improvement. Winner: Adams Central
Last week: 16-2
Season: 171-31