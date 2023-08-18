Scoreboard

Brownsburg 51, Dwenger 7

Hamilton SE 28, Carroll 14

Carmel 14, Homestead 7

Scecina 48, Concordia 20

East Noble 45, Bishop Luers 7

New Haven 42, Northrop 6

Snider 42, Warren Central 20

Marion 22, South Side 17

Wayne 35, Crispus Attucks 12

Northridge 26, North Side 13

DeKalb 34, Angola 21

Columbia City 49, Churubusco 8

Heritage 34, Bellmont 0

Eastbrook 27, Huntington N. 24

Kokomo 16, Leo 14

Mississinewa 23, Norwell 21

Bluffton 47, Northfield 6

Eastside 30, Woodlan 20

Adams Central 42, Garrett 8

South Adams 20, Tipton 3

Southern Wells 29, Elwood 26

Fremont at Shenandoah, late

West Noble 47, Central Noble 7

Calumet 41, Blackhawk 8

Tippy Valley 23, Wawasee 12

Warsaw 17, Michigan City 13

Peak performers

HAROLD MACK, WAYNE

Receiving TD; kickoff return TD

KIMAR NELSON, WAYNE

16 tackles, sack

KOBE MEYER, BELLMONT

5 TDs – 3 rushing, 2 passing

TRE BATES, NEW HAVEN

3 rushing TDs

KE’RON BILLINGSLEY, SNIDER

3 rushing TDs