Scoreboard
Brownsburg 51, Dwenger 7
Hamilton SE 28, Carroll 14
Carmel 14, Homestead 7
Scecina 48, Concordia 20
East Noble 45, Bishop Luers 7
New Haven 42, Northrop 6
Snider 42, Warren Central 20
Marion 22, South Side 17
Wayne 35, Crispus Attucks 12
Northridge 26, North Side 13
DeKalb 34, Angola 21
Columbia City 49, Churubusco 8
Heritage 34, Bellmont 0
Eastbrook 27, Huntington N. 24
Kokomo 16, Leo 14
Mississinewa 23, Norwell 21
Bluffton 47, Northfield 6
Eastside 30, Woodlan 20
Adams Central 42, Garrett 8
South Adams 20, Tipton 3
Southern Wells 29, Elwood 26
Fremont at Shenandoah, late
West Noble 47, Central Noble 7
Calumet 41, Blackhawk 8
Tippy Valley 23, Wawasee 12
Warsaw 17, Michigan City 13
Peak performers
HAROLD MACK, WAYNE
Receiving TD; kickoff return TD
KIMAR NELSON, WAYNE
16 tackles, sack
KOBE MEYER, BELLMONT
5 TDs – 3 rushing, 2 passing
TRE BATES, NEW HAVEN
3 rushing TDs
KE’RON BILLINGSLEY, SNIDER
3 rushing TDs