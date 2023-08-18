Today marks the beginning of another football season, and we will soon have an idea of what Fort Wayne-area teams have in store this fall.
Because of the SAC’s new nonconference schedule, it might take a little bit longer than in past years to see how the Summit City’s teams will shake out in head-to-head competition. On the flip side, there are four games between SAC and NE8 teams scheduled for the first two weeks of the season, so we’ll have some early evidence of how these two conferences stack up.
Here is where we expect the area’s teams to fall – but expect to seem some movement as soon as we see what they do on the field.
Class 5A and 6A
1. Carroll (13-1 in 2022): The Chargers are coming off a perfect regular season and a trip to the state finals, and they haven’t lost to another Northeast Indiana team since being outdueled by Bishop Luers in the 2021 opener. Carroll also returns as much talent as any contender in the area, so they will remain atop the pedestal until someone knocks them off.
2. Snider (11-2): The Panthers have undoubtedly been a formidable opponent in each of the last two years, but they lost to Carroll in Week 2 in both 2021 and 2022, so it’s been a long time since they’ve been in the driver’s seat in the SAC race. The Panthers won a regional title in 2022, proving that they can compete when the pressure is on, and a devastating semistate loss in overtime has motivated Snider through months of offseason training.
3. North Side (8-3): 2022 was a breakthrough year for the Legends, who won six more games than the previous year and enjoyed their first winning record since 2013. Still, sometimes the toughest jump to make is from contender to champion, and the Legends will have to see if they can make the leap this year.
4. Homestead (5-5): The Spartans were .500 last year – the first time Homestead has failed to finish with a winning record since joining the SAC in 2015. As one of the two largest schools in the area by enrollment, there’s always plenty of new talent in the pipeline. But the Spartans have said goodbye to their starting quarterback as well as their leaders in rushing yards, tackles, sacks and interceptions, so they will need the next generation to step up quickly if they want to get back on the winning side of the ledger this year.
5. Warsaw (8-3): The Tigers are one of the most consistent teams in northeast Indiana – they’ve won between seven and nine games and lost exactly three every year since 2018. Warsaw seniors accounted for more than 1,700 rushing yards in 2022, but the good news is the Tigers, as usual, have a few candidates to pick up some of that load.
Class 3A and 4A
1. Leo (8-4): The Lions suffered a couple of early losses in 2022, but as the season wore on they looked more and more like a team on the rise. While some other top NE8 teams have been hit hard by graduation, Leo returns many of its most productive players.
2. East Noble (5-6): The Knights suffered their first losing since 2001 last year, but they were also an incredibly young team, and should be stronger with another year of experience.
3. New Haven (5-5): The Bulldogs have won exactly five games every year since 2018. The offense has a centerpiece in wide receiver Mylan Graham, an Ohio State commit, and should be strengthened by Concordia transfer Ajani Washington. Will that be enough to break through the five-win ceiling?
4. Columbia City (11-2): The Eagles won an NE8 title in dramatic fashion and claimed just the second sectional title in program history, but it took a special senior class to do it. Will the next classes be able to maintain that level of play?
5. Heritage (6-4): The Patriots are on the right trajectory, from two wins in 2020 to four in 2021 to six in 2022. With eight all-ACAC honorees back this year, can the Patriots keep up that pattern of improvement and win eight games or more?
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (14-1): For the second year in a row, the Flying Jets made it all the way to the state title game, but ultimately lost to Indianapolis Lutheran. Adams Central has seven all-conference and four junior all-state honorees returning who surely plan to make their third straight trip to the state finals.
2. Bishop Luers (8-6): The Knights are coming off a trip to semistate, their second in three years, but if they’re going to make it back to that point they’re going to need a lot of new faces to step up.
3. Eastside (9-3): The Blazers have won at least nine games in four straight seasons. Will that consistent success continue as Alyx Brandewie takes the reins from Todd Mason?
4. South Adams (8-3): Owen Wanner is in his third season seeing significant time at QB for the Starfires after throwing for 2,330 yards in 2022.
5. Bluffton (8-5): The Tigers won just their second sectional title in program history last year, and they return 20 players from that title team.