Northrop vs. New Haven football

New Haven’s Mylan Graham, left, extends for extra yardage as he’s brought down by Northrop’s Javion Curry in Friday night’s season-opening game at New Haven.

 Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette

Bishop Dwenger (0-1) at Cincinnati Moeller (0-1): Moeller opens with four straight Indiana opponents. Winner: Cincinnati Moeller

North Side (0-1) at Lawrence North (1-0): Wildcats freshman Izayveon Moore rushed for 142 yards last week. Winner: Lawrence North

Snider (1-0) at East Noble (1-0): The Knights face a second – more challenging – SAC foe. Winner: Snider

Wayne (1-0) at Northrop (0-1): Don’t be deceived, this is technically not an SAC game. Winner: Wayne

Eastbrook (1-0) at Concordia (0-1): For the second week, the Cadets face a top 2A team. Winner: Eastbrook

Homestead (0-1) at Noblesville (1-0): Miller Logan Shoffner ran for 240 yards last week. Winner: Noblesville

New Haven (1-0) at Bishop Luers (0-1): The Bulldogs are looking to go 2-0 against the SAC. Winner: New Haven

Warren Central (0-1) at Carroll (0-1): The Warriors play a top Fort Wayne team for the second straight week. Winner: Carroll

South Bend St. Joseph (0-1) at South Side (0-1): The Archers lost a 17-0 lead over Marion last week. Winner: South Bend St. Joseph

Adams Central (1-0) at Eastside (1-0): The Jets lead this series 5-4 since 2014. Winner: Adams Central

Angola (0-1) at Leo (0-1): The Lions need a pick-me-up after losing a lead against Kokomo. Winner: Leo

Bellmont (0-1) at South Adams (1-0): Two Adams County teams meet in the middle at Adams Central. Winner: South Adams

Central Noble (0-1) at Woodlan (0-1): The Warriors stuck around with Eastside in Week 1. Winner: Woodlan

Churubusco (0-1) at Lakeland (1-0): Lakers QB Brayden Holbrook accounted for 3 TDs in Week 1. Winner: Lakeland

DeKalb (1-0) at Garrett (0-1): DeKalb QB Aaden Lytle visits his previous school. Winner: DeKalb

Fairfield (1-0) at Heritage (1-0): Two 3A teams coming off big Week 1 victories. Winner: Heritage

Blackhawk Christian (0-1) at Taylor (0-1): The Braves got a rude welcome to 11-man football last week. Winner: Taylor

Fremont (0-1) at Blackford (0-1): The Bruins were trounced by Jay County in Week 1. Winner: Fremont

Jay County (1-0) at Huntington North (0-1): The Vikings kept it close against Eastbrook. Winner: Huntington North

Manchester (1-0) at Bluffton (1-0): The Tigers aim for another win over the TRC. Winner: Bluffton

Norwell (0-1) at Delta (1-0): The Knights came up just short against Mississinewa. Winner: Norwell

Plymouth (1-0) at Columbia City (1-0): Plymouth opened with a win for the first time since 2017. Winner: Columbia City

Southern Wells (1-0) at Madison-Grant (1-0): The Raiders earned their first opening win since 2019. Winner: Madison-Grant

Warsaw (1-0) at Chesterton (0-1): The Tigers won 24-7 last year. Winner: Warsaw

Wawasee (0-1) at West Noble (1-0): The Chargers have won five of the last six meetings. Winner: West Noble

Whitko (1-0) at Peru (1-0): The Tigers are coming off a win at Logansport. Winner: Peru

