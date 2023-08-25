Bishop Dwenger (0-1) at Cincinnati Moeller (0-1): Moeller opens with four straight Indiana opponents. Winner: Cincinnati Moeller
North Side (0-1) at Lawrence North (1-0): Wildcats freshman Izayveon Moore rushed for 142 yards last week. Winner: Lawrence North
Snider (1-0) at East Noble (1-0): The Knights face a second – more challenging – SAC foe. Winner: Snider
Wayne (1-0) at Northrop (0-1): Don’t be deceived, this is technically not an SAC game. Winner: Wayne
Eastbrook (1-0) at Concordia (0-1): For the second week, the Cadets face a top 2A team. Winner: Eastbrook
Homestead (0-1) at Noblesville (1-0): Miller Logan Shoffner ran for 240 yards last week. Winner: Noblesville
New Haven (1-0) at Bishop Luers (0-1): The Bulldogs are looking to go 2-0 against the SAC. Winner: New Haven
Warren Central (0-1) at Carroll (0-1): The Warriors play a top Fort Wayne team for the second straight week. Winner: Carroll
South Bend St. Joseph (0-1) at South Side (0-1): The Archers lost a 17-0 lead over Marion last week. Winner: South Bend St. Joseph
Adams Central (1-0) at Eastside (1-0): The Jets lead this series 5-4 since 2014. Winner: Adams Central
Angola (0-1) at Leo (0-1): The Lions need a pick-me-up after losing a lead against Kokomo. Winner: Leo
Bellmont (0-1) at South Adams (1-0): Two Adams County teams meet in the middle at Adams Central. Winner: South Adams
Central Noble (0-1) at Woodlan (0-1): The Warriors stuck around with Eastside in Week 1. Winner: Woodlan
Churubusco (0-1) at Lakeland (1-0): Lakers QB Brayden Holbrook accounted for 3 TDs in Week 1. Winner: Lakeland
DeKalb (1-0) at Garrett (0-1): DeKalb QB Aaden Lytle visits his previous school. Winner: DeKalb
Fairfield (1-0) at Heritage (1-0): Two 3A teams coming off big Week 1 victories. Winner: Heritage
Blackhawk Christian (0-1) at Taylor (0-1): The Braves got a rude welcome to 11-man football last week. Winner: Taylor
Fremont (0-1) at Blackford (0-1): The Bruins were trounced by Jay County in Week 1. Winner: Fremont
Jay County (1-0) at Huntington North (0-1): The Vikings kept it close against Eastbrook. Winner: Huntington North
Manchester (1-0) at Bluffton (1-0): The Tigers aim for another win over the TRC. Winner: Bluffton
Norwell (0-1) at Delta (1-0): The Knights came up just short against Mississinewa. Winner: Norwell
Plymouth (1-0) at Columbia City (1-0): Plymouth opened with a win for the first time since 2017. Winner: Columbia City
Southern Wells (1-0) at Madison-Grant (1-0): The Raiders earned their first opening win since 2019. Winner: Madison-Grant
Warsaw (1-0) at Chesterton (0-1): The Tigers won 24-7 last year. Winner: Warsaw
Wawasee (0-1) at West Noble (1-0): The Chargers have won five of the last six meetings. Winner: West Noble
Whitko (1-0) at Peru (1-0): The Tigers are coming off a win at Logansport. Winner: Peru
Last week: 21-6