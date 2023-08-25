One week into the season, there are always some overreactions. The SAC went 2-8 in its first week of nonconference matchups since 2014, but are those eight losses cause for concern or learning experiences for Fort Wayne teams that chose to challenge themselves?
Let’s take a look at how the Fort Wayne-area teams stack up with just one week in the books.
Class 5A and 6A
1. Snider (1-0): We’ve already got some movement at the top of the poll. The Panthers’ commanding 42-20 win over Warren Central was the most impressive result, and new starting quarterback Ke’ron Billingsley accounted for 217 yards of offense and three touchdowns. (Up a spot from last week.)
2. Carroll (0-1): There’s no shame in a 28-14 loss to an excellent Hamilton Southeastern team still smarting from its semistate loss at Carroll last year. Chargers quarterback Jimmy Sullivan threw for 260 yards, but he was also sacked six times and had two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Carroll will play host to Warren Central this week, so we’ll have a common opponent by which to compare the Panthers and Chargers. (Down one.)
3. Homestead (0-1): The Spartans are moving up despite a 14-7 loss to Carmel. They hung with the largest school in Indiana (ranked No. 7 in Class 6A) until the fourth quarter, which is certainly one of the better outcomes in a conference that went 2-8 last week. (Up a spot.)
4. North Side (0-1): The Legends were shorthanded in a 26-13 loss to Northridge, but you have to be a little concerned when the team that led Class 5A in scoring in 2022 had no touchdowns on offense in Week 1. (Down a spot.)
5. Warsaw (1-0): The Tigers ran for 273 yards – 5.3 yards per carry – in a season-opening 17-13 win over Michigan City. What else is new? (No change.)
Class 3A and 4A
1. East Noble (1-0): Let’s reward a win here, too. East Noble frustrated Bishop Luers in just about every facet of the game in a 45-7 victory, holding the SAC Knights to just 53 yards of total offense. It wasn’t a perfect game for East Noble, but the NE8 Knights took advantage of Bishop Luers’ mistakes and didn’t panic after their own missteps. )Up a spot.)
2. Leo (0-1): There are far worse things than a 16-14 loss to Kokomo, a defending regional champ ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, but Leo was held scoreless in the second half and gave up 13 unanswered points. (Down one.)
3. New Haven (1-0): The Bulldogs should be proud of a 42-6 win in the season opener, especially since the highly-touted wide receiver corps didn’t have to carry the load on their own as running back Tre Bates scored three touchdowns. But will the game be this easy against an opponent that isn’t Northrop? (No change.)
4. Columbia City (1-0): Sure, Columbia City has opened with a lopsided victory over Churubusco every year since 2020, but five of Grayson Bradberry’s seven pass attempts on Friday were caught by Stratton Fuller, three of them for touchdowns. The team also picked up 250 yards on the ground. (No change.)
5. Heritage (1-0): It doesn’t get much better than Kobe Meyer’s performance on Friday, when he threw for 114 yards and ran for another 213. But we need to see similar performances against teams more competitive than Bellmont. (No change.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (1-0): The Flying Jets made short work of Garrett, which is two classes larger. Eastside should be more of a challenge this week. (No change.)
2. Bishop Luers (0-1): It’s tempting to drop the Knights after the drubbing they received in Kendallville last week. The bad news is that they had more penalty yards (98) than total offense (53). The good news is that we’ve seen young Knights teams improve – and quickly – in past years. (No change.)
3. Eastside (1-0): The Blazers got their first win under Alyx Brandewie, 30-20 over Woodlan, as Linkin Carter accounted for three touchdowns. (No change.)
4. South Adams (1-0): Colton Bollenbacher gained 130 yards on 17 carries, scoring one touchdown for the Starfires in a 20-3 win over Tipton in Week 1. (No change.)
5. Bluffton (1-0): The Tigers avenged a shutout in the 2022 opener by beating Northfield 47-6. (No change.)