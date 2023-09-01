Bishop Luers (0-2) at Northrop (0-2): Both teams have lost handily to New Haven. Winner: Bishop Luers
Carroll (1-1) at South Side (0-2): The Chargers have won all eight meetings since joining the SAC. Winner: Carroll
Homestead (0-2) at Wayne (2-0): The Generals are looking for first win over Homestead as an SAC opponent. Winner: Wayne
North Side (0-2) at Bishop Dwenger (0-2): The Legends hope to get players back from injury. Winner: North Side
Snider (2-0) at Concordia (0-2): The Cadets couldn’t upset Class 2A powers earlier this season. Winner: Snider
Blackhawk Christian (0-2) at Adams Central (2-0): The Braves are still adjusting to 11-man football. Winner: Adams Central
Central Noble (0-2) at Fairfield (1-1): The Cougars’ defense has allowed 77 points. Winner: Fairfield
Churubusco (0-2) at Garrett (0-2): Neither team has held an opponent under 42 points. Winner: Garrett
Columbia City (2-0) at Bellmont (0-2): The Eagles have won 9 straight regular-season games, Bellmont has lost 12 straight. Winner: Columbia City
DeKalb (2-0) at New Haven (2-0): These teams split head-to-head meetings in 2022. Winner: New Haven
Fremont (1-1) at North Central (Ohio) (1-1): North Central won this matchup 38-8 last year. Winner: North Central
Huntington North (0-2) at East Noble (1-1): The Knights have beaten the Vikings every year since 2015. Winner: East Noble
Jay County (2-0) at Southern Wells (1-1): The Patriots are 2-0 for the first time since 1996. Winner: Jay County
John Glenn (1-1) at Angola (0-2): The Falcons lost 20-0 to South Bend Riley last week. Winner: Angola
Leo (1-1) at Norwell (0-2): The Knights have taken a major step back since last year’s 27-0 win. Winner: Leo
South Adams (2-0) at Bluffton (2-0): Winner is the clear-cut favorite to challenge Adams Central in the ACAC. Winner: Bluffton
Warsaw (2-0) at Plymouth (1-1): The Rockies earned their first win since 2020 in Week 1. Winner: Warsaw
Wawasee (0-2) at Goshen (0-2): Neither team has scored more than 12 points. Winner: Wawasee
West Noble (2-0) at Eastside (1-1): The Chargers’ run game should challenge Eastside like Adams Central’s did. Winner: West Noble
Woodlan (1-1) at Heritage (2-0): The Patriots had 785 yards of offense over the first two games. Winner: Heritage
Rochester (1-1) at Whitko (1-1): The Zebras opened the season with a 56-7 win over Wabash. Winner: Rochester
Last Week’s Record: 24-2, Overall Record: 45-8