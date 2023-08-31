Two weeks into the high school football season, and the 10 SAC teams have combined to win just five games. The ACAC, meanwhile, has five 2-0 teams, and all seven members have won at least one of their nonconference games.
The stakes will be higher this week as most teams in the area kick off their conference slates, and we’ll see who’s nonconference matchups were learning experiences and whose were previews of things to come.
Class 5A and 6A
1. Snider (2-0): The Panthers are ranked No. 1 in 5A in the IFCA and AP polls, in no small part because running back Uriah Buchanan is leading the state with 452 rushing yards according to MaxPreps.com. (No change from last week.)
2. Carroll (1-1): The Chargers and Panthers each have a win over Warren Central, but Carroll needed a fourth-quarter touchdown to do so while Snider ran away with a 42-20 victory. (No change.)
3. Warsaw (2-0): The Tigers beat Chesterton without a touchdown – a safety and two Mason Smyth field goals did the trick. That’s probably not a recipe for consistent success, but given the struggles of the area’s largest schools in the first two weeks, a stout defensive performance is something to be proud of. (Up two spots.)
4. Homestead (0-2): Noblesville is probably better than last year’s 4-7 record indicates, but a 42-0 loss to the Millers must sting for the Spartans. (Down a spot.)
5. North Side (0-2): Dylan Schible threw his first touchdown passes for the Legends in a loss at Lawrence North last week. Hopefully a return to conference play – and Brauntae Johnson’s return to the lineup – can help turn things around. (Down a spot.)
Class 3A and 4A
1. East Noble (1-1): The Knights couldn’t slow down the Snider running game last week, but if the Panthers are as good as the polls suggest it’s possible that they are the toughest team East Noble faces all year. (No change.)
2. Leo (1-1): The Lions’ offense appeared to hit its stride last week with a 42-17 win over Angola. (No change.)
3. New Haven (2-0): The Bulldogs not only have two wins over SAC teams, they held Northrop and Bishop Luers to a combined 13 points. (No change.)
4. Columbia City (2-0): Stratton Fuller already has nine receptions for 190 yards and six touchdowns. (No change.)
5. Wayne (2-0): The schedule is going to get tougher for the Generals, but they’re 2-0 for the first time since 2014 when they finished the season 9-2. (Unranked last week.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (2-0): The Flying Jets admitted they weren’t at their best last week, and they still rocked one of the better 2A teams in the area. (No change.)
2. Bluffton (2-0): Do you know which area team has scored the most points through the first two weeks? That would be Bluffton, which is tied for 10th in the state with 51.5 per game. Now we need to see it against a non-TRC opponent. (Up three spots.)
3. South Adams (2-0): They may not have a homefield to play on right now, but the Starfires made themselves at home at Adams Central, where they beat Bellmont 48-0 last week. The Tigers and Starfires play each other this week, so we’ll find out who belongs in the No. 2 spot. (Up one spot.)
4. Eastside (1-1): We learned last week that the Blazers aren’t on the same level as Adams Central right now, but it’s a long season and Eastside doesn’t play its first NECC Small School opponent until Week 4. (Down one spot.)
5. Bishop Luers (0-2): The Knights opened the season with back-to-back punishing losses at the hands of NE8 teams, but this week’s game against Northrop may be just what the doctor ordered. (Down three spots.)