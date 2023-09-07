Bishop Dwenger (1-2) at Carroll (2-1): Carroll aims for 3rd straight win over the Saints. Winner: Carroll
Bishop Luers (1-2) at Wayne (2-1): Both sides have already beaten Northrop handily. Winner: Wayne
North Side (0-3) at Concordia (0-3): This is North Side's best chance at a victory so far. Winner: North Side
Northrop (0-3) at Homestead (1-2): The Bruins are averaging just 9 points a game. Winner: Homestead
South Side (0-3) at Snider (3-0): The Archers face the second half of a brutal back-to-back. Winner: Snider
Bellmont (0-3) at Norwell (0-3): The Knights have stumbled so far, but Bellmont hasn't scored. Winner: Norwell
Columbia City (3-0) at Huntington North (0-3): The Eagles' early-season cruise will continue. Winner: Columbia City
East Noble (2-1) at DeKalb (2-1): The Knights' senior leadership should prevent a DeKalb surprise. Winner: East Noble
New Haven (3-0) at Leo (2-1): Two teams with big-play ability duke it out. Winner: Leo
Adams Central (3-0) at Jay County (3-0): Jay County rarely starts 3-0, don't expect to see 4-0. Winner: Adams Central
Bluffton (3-0) at Woodlan (1-2): The Tigers showed they're for real against South Adams. Winner: Bluffton
Heritage (3-0) at South Adams (2-1): Heritage won this one by one point last year. Winner: Heritage
Wes-Del (0-3) at Southern Wells (1-2): A 2nd win for the Raiders would be the most since 2019. Winner: Southern Wells
Angola (0-3) at West Noble (3-0): The Chargers are averaging 282.7 rushing yards a game. Winner: West Noble
Eastside (1-2) at Churubusco (0-3): The Eagles have given up 45.7 points a game so far. Winner: Eastside
Garrett (1-2) at Lakeland (3-0): The Lakers are averaging 504 yards of offense per game. Winner: Lakeland
Park Tudor (3-0) at Fremont (1-2): The Panthers are ranked 6th in the Class A AP poll and 7th in the IFCA. Winner: Park Tudor
Prairie Heights (0-3) at Central Noble (0-3): The Cougars shut out the Panthers in 2022. Winner: Central Noble
Concord (2-1) at Warsaw (3-0): Concord lost 45-14 to NorthWood in Week 3. Winner: Warsaw
Plymouth (1-2) at Wawasee (1-2): The Rockies are giving up 30.3 points a game. Winner: Wawasee
Whitko (1-2) at Maconaquah (2-1): The Braves average 294 passing yards a game. Winner: Maconaquah
Blackhawk (0-3) at Osceola Grace (1-2): The Eagles had a win over Hammond Bishop Noll in Week 2. Winner: Osceola Grace
Last Week's Record: 18-3; Overall Record: 63-11