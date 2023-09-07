A third of the regular season is now in the books, and most of the area's teams kicked off conference play last week. We've seen enough of each team to have some idea of what each of them is bringing to the table, but how do the area's best stack up against their conference rivals?
Time will tell, but where's the fun in waiting? Let's sort through some of the area's best teams based on what we've seen so far.
Class 5A and 6A
1. Snider (3-0): The top-ranked team in Class 5A is the lone remaining undefeated team in the SAC. There's next to no chance that changes this week against South Side. (No change from last week.)
2. Carroll (2-1): The 78 points that the Chargers scored in last week's victory over South Side is the most Carroll has scored in any one game since joining the SAC – including the epic 76-48 shootout with North Side in 2020. (No change.)
3. Warsaw (3-0): The Tigers are undefeated, but those three wins have come against teams that are a combined 3-6. Up next are 2-1 Concord and 3-0 NorthWood. (No change.)
4. Homestead (1-2): The Spartans enjoyed a decisive 41-10 victory over Wayne last week – but is that a sign that Homestead is better than its 0-2 nonconference start, or that Wayne's 2-0 opening was a mirage? This week's game against Northrop (0-3) might not clarify things, but a Week 5 matchup at Bishop Dwenger (1-2) could. (No change.)
5. North Side (0-3): The Legends had chances to win last week's conference opener at Bishop Dwenger – they led 12-0 at one point in the second quarter – but a third loss to open the season has really dampened expectations for a team that had its best season in a decade in 2022. (No change.)
Class 3A and 4A
1. East Noble (2-1): With a 51-0 victory over Huntington North on Friday, the Knights maintain their candidacy for the best team in the NE8. DeKalb is on deck this week, and East Noble will face Leo, another conference title contender, in a huge Week 5 matchup. (No change.)
2. Leo (2-1): Like East Noble, the Lions blanked an NE8 opponent in Week 3, in this case a 33-0 victory over Norwell. So far, it's incredibly difficult to separate East Noble and Leo's resumes: Both have lost to a top-ranked team (East Noble to Snider, Leo to Kokomo), and rolled past their other two opponents. Even the algorithms can barely decide: Leo is 10th in 4A according to the Sagarin Ratings, and East Noble is less than a point behind in 11th. (No change.)
3. New Haven (3-0): Yes, the Bulldogs are one of two 3-0 teams in the NE8, and so far they have faced a tougher schedule than the other, Columbia City. But last Friday New Haven allowed DeKalb to rally from a 42-7 halftime deficit to within 42-28 with eight minutes to play – all with a running clock. (No change.)
4. Columbia City (3-0): Few teams across the state (12, to be exact) have scored more points than the Eagles so far this year, but that offensive juggernaut has been finding success against teams that are a combined 1-8. As has been the case in recent years, Columbia City's schedule is incredibly back loaded, with New Haven, East Noble and Leo scheduled for Weeks 6, 7 and 8. (No change.)
5. Bishop Dwenger (1-2): The first two weeks of the schedule were brutal on the Saints, but they scored 21 unanswered points on a North Side team that was back at full strength last Friday. (Unranked last week.)
Class A and 2A
1. Adams Central (3-0): The Flying Jets open ACAC play against Jay County this week, which is good, because they have yet to be significantly tested by their nonconference opponents in the first three weeks of the season. (No change.)
2. Bluffton (3-0): The Tigers sat at this spot last week, but they more than solidified their position with a dominant 41-6 victory over South Adams, their first against the Starfires since 2015. (No change.)
3. South Adams (2-1): The Starfires are coming off their worst loss since a 48-7 defeat to Adams Central in the 2021 playoffs. The Jets might still be the class of the ACAC (we think), but just staying in the top two to three positions in the conference is going to be much harder this year than it has been in recent seasons. (No change.)
4. Bishop Luers (1-2): The Knights were in desperate need of a win after opening the season with two losses to NE8 teams. Is a win over Northrop enough to get this team clicking for good? (Up one spot.)
5. Eastside (1-2): The Blazers suffered another setback with a 41-17 loss to West Noble in Week 3, but they remain the odds-on favorite in the NECC Small School Division. (Down one spot.)