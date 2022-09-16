Scoreboard
Carroll 31, Bishop Dwenger 0
North Side 42, Bishop Luers 16
Concordia 24, Northrop 17, OT
Wayne 55, South Side 30
Snider 49, Homestead 21
Adams Central 42, Heritage 7
Angola 40, Lakeland 21
Huntington North 47, Bellmont 0
Columbia City 42, DeKalb 7
Concord 16, Wawasee 0
Leo 28, East Noble 21
Eastside 35, Garrett 12
West Noble 33, Fairfield 7
Central Noble 42, Fremont 0
Bluffton 34, Jay County 7
South Adams 35, Monroe Central 19
Norwell 59, New Haven 7
Churubusco 42, Prairie Heights 0
Woodlan 46, Southern Wells 6
NorthWood 42, Warsaw 21
Peak PerformersBEN RAMSEYER, BLUFFTON
2 interceptions
ALEX HOLCOMB, LEO
17 tackles
TREVOR CURRIE, ADAMS CENTRAL
58 rushing yards, 2 TD, 2 punt block return TDs
URIAH BUCHANAN, SNIDER
193 rushing yards, 3 TDs
OWEN WANNER, SOUTH ADAMS
236 passing yards, 4 TDs
JONTAE LAMBERT, NORTH SIDE
283 rushing yards, 3 TDs
LAMARION NELSON, WAYNE
427 rushing yards, 7 TDs
JAYDEN MORRIS, SOUTH SIDE
209 receiving yards, 2 TDs