Scoreboard

Carroll 31, Bishop Dwenger 0

North Side 42, Bishop Luers 16

Concordia 24, Northrop 17, OT

Wayne 55, South Side 30

Snider 49, Homestead 21

Adams Central 42, Heritage 7

Angola 40, Lakeland 21

Huntington North 47, Bellmont 0

Columbia City 42, DeKalb 7

Concord 16, Wawasee 0

Leo 28, East Noble 21

Eastside 35, Garrett 12

West Noble 33, Fairfield 7

Central Noble 42, Fremont 0

Bluffton 34, Jay County 7

South Adams 35, Monroe Central 19

Norwell 59, New Haven 7

Churubusco 42, Prairie Heights 0

Woodlan 46, Southern Wells 6

NorthWood 42, Warsaw 21

Peak PerformersBEN RAMSEYER, BLUFFTON

2 interceptions

ALEX HOLCOMB, LEO

17 tackles

TREVOR CURRIE, ADAMS CENTRAL

58 rushing yards, 2 TD, 2 punt block return TDs

URIAH BUCHANAN, SNIDER

193 rushing yards, 3 TDs

OWEN WANNER, SOUTH ADAMS

236 passing yards, 4 TDs

JONTAE LAMBERT, NORTH SIDE

283 rushing yards, 3 TDs

LAMARION NELSON, WAYNE

427 rushing yards, 7 TDs

JAYDEN MORRIS, SOUTH SIDE

209 receiving yards, 2 TDs